In Sioux City stop, Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks: agriculture, "far left" minds and property taxes

SIOUX CITY -- At the Sioux Gateway Airport on Tuesday morning, Jim Pillen, was on hand to receive a campaign endorsement from the Nebraska Farm Bureau. But agriculture was far from the only thing the Republican candidate for Nebraska governor touched on during his 20 minutes at the podium.

In front of a banner stamped 36 times with his name, Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and pig farmer, told a small crowd of staffers and local media members that he wanted to: "protect" adolescent minds, "attack" property taxes and solve problems without the "federal government's invasion."

On the children front, Pillen, who tweeted in January he would "ban Critical Race Theory in Nebraska classrooms," said the state board of education in Nebraska had been "hijacked" by a "very far left mind." He then alleged "grossly inappropriate sex education" was being taught in the public school system.

"It's a parent's job. It's parents' jobs to decide how and when they're going to have those conversations," Pillen said.

Per the Lincoln Journal Star: In June 2021, while speaking specifically about Critical Race Theory, which is intended to look at how inequities can disadvantage groups of people based on their race, Pillen said he preferred "teachers and professors focus on 'facts and common sense Nebraska values.'" Within the article, Pillen did not explain what specific values those were.

While discussing property taxes, Pillen told those in attendance the issue is one affecting all Nebraskans.

"Whether you own a commercial property, whether you're renting a home or whether you're buying a home, it's affecting all of us. We have to get that solved," Pillen said. However, he didn't go further on what the best solution would be and his website issues page only says: "We need to limit the growth in spending by local taxing entities and modernize our tax structure..."

During the question and answer segment of the event, Pillen was asked about the topic of Second Amendment sanctuary states and cities. Such government entities are ones with language intended to oppose any restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. A Des Moines Register story from July 2021 noted that such ordinances and laws don't trump federal decisions.

"We can solve our problems and we don't need the federal government's invasion of having us solve our problems. Nebraskans are innovative, entrepreneurial and great thinkers. We can solve our problems without having the federal government's intrusion," Pillen said.

At the beginning of the event, Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the agency polled people about whether or not they should get involved in the race and, if they did, who they should back.

"They said, Jim Pillen is the guy to do that job," McHargue said. McHargue then mentioned Pillen's experience as a pig farmer and said that he values agriculture. Pillen started the business with his dad and it now has more than 1,000 employees.

"It's important that as we think about how we're going to grow Nebraska, we have a governor who understands that AG has to be a critical part of that conversation," McHargue said.

Statewide primaries in Nebraska are set for May 10. According to Ballotpedia, Pillen is one of six GOP candidates vying for the chance to succeed current Gov. Pete Ricketts. In Sept. 2021, Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood became the first Democrat to announce her candidacy.

