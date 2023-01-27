In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want

Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number.

Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.

As a result, the longtime owner of plate number A319 (add your county designation) could find that his number isn't yet in stock.

Because of the shortage, Johnson said treasurers in 13 counties — Adams, Buffalo, Cass, Dawson, Dodge, Gage, Hall, Lincoln, Madison, Platte, Saunders, Scotts Bluff and Washington — are receiving their plates in four shipments over the course of the year.

And with a substantially smaller supply, the treasurers in those counties don't have the ability to hold back plate numbers from customers who need new plates first. Motorists get their new plates in the month that their current motor vehicle registration expires.

This year marks the beginning of a new license plate issuance cycle for Nebraska. The new plate, first revealed in May 2022, features a backdrop of a mosaic displayed on the floor near the Capitol rotunda.

License plates have long been a hot-button item for Nebraskans who are quick to critique the design and who covet long-held numbers. The new plates replace the versions that first hit the road in 2017.

Motorists in the state's three largest counties — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy — lost their claim to the same number years ago, as the sheer number of plates in those counties made it impractical to have every combination on hand.

But in the 90 counties in the state's more rural areas, treasurers try to return the same plate number to drivers each cycle.

The rural counties typically receive a full year's plate supply in advance of a new issuance, allowing motorists to keep their same license plate number. There's no shortage of plates in any county, Johnson said, but the decreased supply means there isn't as much flexibility and the plate number you covet might not be available.

And with the delayed production and distribution, drivers in those 13 counties might even think they're seeing double. Someone with an A319 plate from 2017 set to expire in November might encounter someone with the same number on a new plate.

"For a short period of time in these counties, there could be two identical plates on the road," Johnson said.

