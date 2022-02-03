Income tax reduction package advanced from committee

The Legislature's Revenue Committee on Thursday combined bills reducing personal and corporate income taxes into a single package and sent an amended LB939 to the floor on a 5-1 vote.

The proposal would incrementally reduce the top 6.84% rate on personal income to 5.84% beginning in 2025 and incrementally cut the top corporate rate on income in excess of $100,000 from 7.5% to 5.84% in 2026.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, has argued that the tax reductions would attract business and talent to the state, helping address the challenge posed by Nebraska's workforce shortage and prompting growth.

Opponents have contended that the proposals disproportionately benefit the wealthy while slashing state revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars a year and leading to potential budget cuts for state programs.

-- Don Walton

