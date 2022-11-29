Increased energy assistance announced to help low-income Nebraskans

A boost in federal energy assistance will help low-income Nebraskans over the next year.

The federal government is sending an extra $9.7 million beyond the usual allocation to the state for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, commonly known as LIHEAP.

The Biden administration recently announced the increased funding.

The funding comes from a continuing appropriation of federal dollars and the federal infrastructure act. It amounts to about a 32% increase in the typical amount of money the federal government sends, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Eligibility requirements include an income at or below 150% of poverty level and proper citizenship or residency status. For example, for a family of three, the income threshold is $34,545, according to the state.

The program helps with heating and cooling assistance, year-round crisis aid, emergency furnace repair and replacement, fans and weatherization.

Individuals can apply at the ACCESSNebraska website or by calling 800-383-4278.

The program is federally funded and administered by the state. If you’re uncertain whether you qualify, the state encourages you to apply. There is no penalty should you be denied.