Inflation is immediate priority, candidates Flood, Pansing Brooks say

Both Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk point to inflation first in listing their immediate priorities if elected to Nebraska's vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

"We have to address skyrocketing prices in the grocery store and at the gas pump," Flood said, "and that will be my top priority in Congress."

Flood said "we need to stop the out-of-control federal spending that has fueled inflation," provide tax relief for American families and "reverse the anti-energy policies of the Biden administration and encourage domestic energy exploration."

Pansing Brooks said "we need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act, boost Social Security, stop price gouging and offset the high price of gas" while also making child care more affordable and accessible.

Flood is the Republican nominee and Pansing Brooks is the Democratic nominee in the rare special election to fill eastern Nebraska's vacant 1st District House seat for the next six months.

The pair will meet again in the November general election to determine who will serve the next two-year term that begins in January. Both won their party's primary election nominations in May.

Each was chosen by their party's leadership to face off in this month's special election to complete the remainder of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term after he resigned from the House following his conviction on charges of lying to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.

"I believe the biggest challenge our country faces is a broken political system in Washington," Pansing Brooks said in responding to a questionnaire submitted to both candidates by the Journal Star.

"I will find other people like me, no matter their party, in Congress and work with them to fix what is broken. We cannot continue to function under the deep divisions plaguing our country."

Flood said "we need to stop the out-of-control federal spending; we need to get government out of the way by slashing red tape and cutting taxes; we need to increase domestic energy production and get us closer to energy independence and bring down gas prices."

And, he said, "we need to build the wall and secure our southern border."

If she's elected, Pansing Brooks said, the House Appropriations Committee and the House Agriculture Committee would be at the top of her preferred committee assignments while also mentioning the Small Business Committee.

Flood listed Agriculture, Financial Services and Appropriations.

Fortenberry's seniority had placed him in a Republican leadership position on the Appropriations Committee, a spot that helped empower him to gain initial funding for a long-sought U.S. Department of Agricultural research center at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Both Pansing Brooks and Flood pledged to support continued U.S. assistance for Ukraine as it battles the Russian invasion that has devastated Ukrainian cities with missile strikes and created a humanitarian crisis.

"Continued sanctions, even as they clearly have economic impacts here at home, are essential," Pansing Brooks said.

"It is possible that our Nebraska farmers can rise up and be the source of needed grains to Europe that Ukraine can no longer supply," she suggested.

Flood said "we need to maintain our commitment to a sovereign, secure Ukraine."

"Weakness invites aggression," he said. "That's why Joe Biden's inept foreign policy has largely failed, most notably in his botched withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan."

"China, North Korea and Iran are watching," Flood said.

In response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump who wanted to overturn the presidential election results, Pansing Brooks said Congress needs to "pass federal legislation to strengthen and ensure voting rights."

And, she said, "we need to remove any loopholes in our system that might allow individuals in the future to try and single-handedly overturn the results of any election."

Flood said the violence at the Capitol was "completely unacceptable," but said Democrats are "focused on scoring political points ahead of the mid-terms and attacking a potential 2024 Republican candidate for president" instead of centering on "the decisions and vulnerabilities that led to security breaches" on that January day.

Pansing Brooks suggested that "one of the biggest differences between my opponent and me is on the issue of women's bodily autonomy." On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned abortion rights guaranteed by its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

"The rollback in these protections means in vitro fertilization, birth control and marriage equality are at risk since the court is indicating it will alter the right to privacy under the 14th Amendment," she said before Friday's court ruling.

Flood said "this election is about changing course in Washington, ending the failed one-party rule of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi" while getting America "back on track."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

