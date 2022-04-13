Investigation finds senator's conduct was unprofessional but did not constitute harassment

An attorney hired by a special legislative panel said former state Sen. Mike Groene acted inappropriately in taking photos of a female staff member without her knowledge or permission.

Tara Paulson, an attorney specializing in employment matters at Remboldt Ludtke in Lincoln, called the North Platte lawmaker’s conduct “boorish, brainless and bizarre.”

But the report said Groene's actions did not constitute workplace harassment or discrimination under the Legislature's policies.

The executive summary of the report was read aloud by Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart shortly before lawmakers adjourned on Wednesday, which is Day 59 of the 60-day legislative session.

Wishart, one of three senators named by the Executive Board to the special panel along with Sens. Tom Briese of Albion and John Arch of La Vista, said Paulson was hired to investigate claims of unlawful sexual discrimination or harassment made against Groene in February.

Kristina Konecko, a staff member who worked in Groene’s office discovered photos of herself on Groene’s computers, later reporting her findings to an individual responsible for handling workplace harassment complaints on Feb. 4.

That same day, the concerns were relayed to Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, chairman of the Executive Board. After receiving a written report on Feb. 7, Hughes “took immediate and prompt steps to investigate in a confidential manner.”

The informal workplace resolution pursued by Konecko was later made public following a story that appeared on Nebraska Sunrise News' website, Paulson’s report said.

The publicity led to Hughes suggesting a formal investigation, which Konecko agreed to, Paulson wrote, since the protection of the her identity “was no longer possible.”

Groene resigned Feb. 21. On Feb. 22, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office asked the State Patrol to investigate whether a crime had been committed.

As part of investigation, the Executive Board convened the Special Personnel Panel, who hired Paulson on Feb. 28.

Paulson was then to prepare a written report and provide recommendations for remedial actions to be considered by the Executive Board or the full Legislature.

According to the summary, Paulson interviewed 10 individuals, including employees of the Legislature and several senators, and reviewed 50 pages of screenshots taken from Groene’s laptop that contained photos of Konecko.

Paulson also reviewed the Legislature’s policies related to workplace harassment, technology and workplace harassment training logs, the executive summary states.

“My investigation revealed that Mr. Groene did take photographs of the complainant without her authorization or knowledge,” Paulson wrote. “Mr. Groene’s actions can be described as boorish, brainless and bizarre, especially for the workplace.”

Paulson said there was no evidence to suggest the photographs were shared with any other state senators or employees of the Legislature, but noted she had not reviewed evidence gathered by the Nebraska State Patrol, which is conducting its own investigation into Groene’s actions.

In March, the State Patrol obtained a search warrant to continue its investigation into whether or not Groene’s actions amounted to a crime.

State Patrol Sgt. Stacie Lundgren, in the search warrant filed in Lancaster County District Court, said there was probable cause to believe evidence of official misconduct and oppression under color of office would be found on Groene’s state-issued laptops.

Investigators seized HP and MacBook computers to search through documents, records, emails and internet and social media history, according to court records.

If further evidence comes to light, Paulson said she reserved the right to reopen the investigation and reevaluate her conclusions if requested by the Executive Board.

Her findings, read by Wishart on Wednesday, were mixed.

Paulson said Groene’s conduct was “wholly unprofessional and inappropriate.”

“In the private sector, the conduct of Mr. Groene would most certainly result in disciplinary action up to and including termination,” Paulson wrote. “If Mr. Groene had not resigned, his conduct would likely have led to corrective action such as reprimand, censure, or expulsion.

“However, according to relevant legal standards and the Legislature’s workplace harassment policies, Mr. Groene’s conduct does not constitute unlawful discrimination or harassment,” she added.

Wishart, who worked as a staff member in the Legislature before she was elected to represent parts of Lincoln and Lancaster County, urged her colleagues to read the report in its entirety.

“It’s clear we have a lot more work to do to improve workplace culture and environment at the Legislature and that will be continued in the recommendations in this report and the interim studies introduced,” she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

