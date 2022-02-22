Investigation into charges against former Sen. Groene opened by Legislature

The Legislature has launched a formal investigation into a workplace sexual harassment complaint lodged against former state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte who abruptly resigned over the weekend in the wake of allegations by a female member of his staff.

At the same time, Attorney General Doug Peterson informed Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha that "we will begin our review of the matter" in a response to her request for an investigation of what transpired.

Hunt requested such a probe in a letter to the attorney general and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Groene is accused of taking photos of the staff member without her knowledge and then distributing them in private communications accompanied by allegedly inappropriate remarks.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, informed his colleagues that he has named Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, John Arch of LaVista and Tom Briese of Albion to launch a formal investigation and hire an outside investigator to conduct an official legislative probe.

"I am aware of no evidence that any other senator or staff were involved in, shared or received pictures from Sen. Groene," Hughes told members of the Legislature.

"Legislative IT staff searched Sen. Groene's laptop and his personal cellphone, including his e-mails and hard drives. They discovered no evidence that Sen. Groene sent pictures to any third party, and not to any senator or staff," he said.

The uproar over the fast-moving weekend disclosure that prompted Groene's abrupt resignation occupied the Legislature's morning session Tuesday with a number of female senators challenging their male colleagues to deal with the reality of sexual harassment and discrimination which they said they have confronted throughout their lives and during incidents within the Legislature.

"You need to listen to us," Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said after filing a legislative motion that required all senators to return to the floor of the Legislature if they were not already there to hear what they had to say.

The ensuing discussion then consisted almost solely of remarks by the Legislature's female senators directed at their male colleagues as well as all American males.

"We minimize these things so often," Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said.

"It happens to so many of us," Sen. Jen Day of Omaha said.

"You can do better," Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said.

"We need an outside formal investigation," Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln declared.

"I stand with you as an ally," Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, who often is in disagreement with many of her female colleagues, said. "I'm all in."

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha was the only male senator other than Hughes to participate in the debate.

"I'm committed to address this," he said. "It's not just Groene's actions; it's the culture."

Hughes said the three-member committee he has appointed will prepare a report following its investigation that will be shared with the public as well as the Legislature.

"I want to stress that if the panel uncovers evidence of any potential criminal activity, that information will be referred to the attorney general for appropriate action," he said.

"Further, while the information to date has shown that Sen. Groene acted alone, and that no other senators or staff were aware of his actions, if the formal investigation uncovers that more individuals were involved, or were aware and did nothing, appropriate action will be taken."

Hughes told his colleagues that he is aware of "no evidence that any senator, whether on the Executive Board, or otherwise, or any staff, discouraged the complainant from exercising her rights."

Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint a replacement to serve out the rest of Groene’s term.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

