DES MOINES --- One of Iowa’s top elected Democrats is endorsing Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in the party’s crowded presidential primary.
Iowa attorney general Tom Miller on Thursday morning announced his endorsement of Bullock, who announced his campaign for president earlier this week and was scheduled to hold his first campaign event in Iowa on Thursday evening.
Bullock is a two-term Montana governor and former attorney general of that state.
Miller is the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history.
Miller endorsed Barack Obama early in the 2008 cycle and Hillary Clinton late in the 2016 cycle.
“The crisis that faces our country calls for leadership with proven character, a record of success, and an ability to connect with all Americans,” Miller said in a statement issued by the Bullock campaign. “Gov. Bullock can win the Democratic nomination, beat Donald Trump, and repair our nation -- and I will be there at every step to help how I can.”
Miller in the statement praised Bullock for his “progressive vision” and proving “that America is stronger when we unite.” In a video released by the campaign, Miller said he knows better than to tell Iowans for whom to caucus, but encouraged them to give Bullock a chance and listen to his message.
Bullock in the statement said he looks forward to campaigning with Miller and “taking our shared value of fighting for the rights of every American across Iowa and the country.”
Miller is one of three statewide elected Democrats in Iowa, along with longtime treasurer Mike Fitzgerald and newly minted auditor Rob Sand. Neither of them has endorsed any of the 24 Democrats running for president, nor has any of Iowa’s three Democrats serving in the U.S. House: Dave Loebsack, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne.