Iowa bill would limit solar panel construction near adjacent properties

How the cost of solar panels has fallen

The energy the earth absorbs from the sun in just hour is enough to power the planet for a year. Why, then, is the world not taking greater advantage of this renewable energy source?

Despite the detrimental environmental effects, fossil fuel infrastructure is well-established and difficult to phase out. On top of that, humans have only recently managed to harness the sun's energy in a way that is also efficient, scalable, and relatively affordable. About 80% of the world's energy still comes from fossil fuels like oil, coal, and natural gas.

Solar energy capacity in the United States is made up of large- and small-scale systems. Solar energy at utility scale—large facilities that generate at least 1 megawatt of power for the grid—represents the largest solar market in the U.S. The second largest market is residential, followed by commercial and community.

Rocket Solar cited data from the Energy Information Administration to look at how the cost of solar panels has fallen and what that means for electric power in the U.S.

At one time, solar-generated electricity was cost-prohibitive; however, it became increasingly attainable as its price decreased by about 90% between 2009 and 2019. One of the main reasons the costs have fallen so dramatically is that the photovoltaic solar panels became more efficient and less expensive. Similarly, as efforts to increase solar energy production have grown, the cost of necessary components has decreased. Private and government-funded research and development also played a key role in reducing solar costs.

