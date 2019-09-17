A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019:
APPEALS COURT VACANCY: Officials with the State Judicial Nominating Commission — which selects nominees for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals — say they will begin accepting applications for the vacancy that will occur when Judge Amanda Potterfield retires Dec. 25.
The commission, which received notice of the vacancy from Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sept. 3, has 60 days to send a slate of nominees to the governor, who makes appointments to the court.
The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, according to court officials. Also, any citizen may submit names of people for consideration as a candidate by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 25.
The commission will release the names of all applicants with information about each applicant’s background, experience and qualifications.
The 17-member commission plans to meet Oct. 29-30 at the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines to interview applicants and select three nominees to submit to the governor for consideration.
SECLUSION ROOM INPUT SOUGHT: Officials with the Iowa Department of Education will hold six meetings to gather public input on proposed revisions to rules regarding the appropriate use of seclusion and restraint in schools.
Proposed revisions to Iowa’s administrative code were rejected by the state Board of Education in August so that more feedback can be collected on some parts of the proposed rules, including seclusion room requirements, parent notification, and the term “serious physical injury.”
Department leaders say they will hold the statewide meetings, revise the proposed rules based on feedback and take revisions back to the state board in November.
The public input meetings will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Creston on Sept. 24, Johnston on Sept. 25, Cedar Rapids on Sept. 26, Pocahontas on Oct. 1, Cedar Falls on Oct. 2 and Ottumwa on Oct. 3.
OAK TREES HIT WITH BLIGHT: Iowans who notice that oak trees seem to be losing leaves early should be watching for a disease called Bur Oak Blight.
Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say the problem is caused by a fungus.
The disease has been seen mostly in bur oak trees, but DNR officials say the symptoms have also been found on swamp white oaks.
Leaves on affected trees start to brown between late July and early August, causing the leaves to fall or hang dead on the tree over the winter.
Once a tree begins to show symptoms of this condition, it will continue to get worse each year.
Trees affected by Bur Oak Blight experience branches dying, and in some cases, the tree will die.
DNR officials say it is unknown whether Bur Oak Blight is the sole cause of tree death, or if it makes the oak more susceptible to other diseases or organisms, but ways to limit the disease are limited.
Samples of suspected Bur Oak Blight can be sent to the Iowa State University Plant Diagnostic Clinic for testing, after which management decisions can be made, officials said.