IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Filing period begins for primary election

A two-hour public hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. in Room 103 (the former Iowa Supreme Court chambers) at the Iowa Capitol building in Des Moines.

The hearing is slated in advance of a vote in the Iowa House on House Joint Resolution 2004, a proposed amendment that eventually could come before Iowa voters to declare the Iowa Constitution “shall not be construed to recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”

The Senate previously approved the amendment (Senate Joint Resolution 2001) on a 32-18 party-line vote. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Iowa House.

The resolution must pass both the Iowa Senate and the Iowa House in exactly the same form this session and then win support of the 89th Iowa General Assembly elected in November before the measure would come before Iowa voters as early as the 2022 general election.

LEMONADE STANDS: Despite concerns about who would be liable in the case of foodborne illness, the Iowa House unanimously approved legislation to allow food stands operated by minors.

“You read that right,” Rep. Ray Sorenson, R-Adair, told representatives, “lemonade stands are illegal in Iowa.”