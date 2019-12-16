IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Grant applications sought for Volkswagen settlement money

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Dec. 16, 2019:

VOLKSWAGEN SETTLEMENT MONEY: The Iowa Department of Transportation is accepting grant applications through Feb. 17 for two Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust funding programs.

The first funding program will offer $4.9 million across the three eligible project categories: school bus, shuttle bus or transit bus; freight trucks and port drayage trucks; and nonroad transport and equipment. Private organizations, public transit system operators, cities, counties and schools that own and operate diesel fleets and equipment in Iowa are eligible to sponsor projects for these projects. State agencies are not eligible for this program.

The second program will offer $1.1 million for zero emission vehicle supply equipment. A total of $900,000 will be available for publicly accessible direct current fast charger corridor sites along Interstates 80 and 35. The sites will help fill gaps in the charging equipment infrastructure network.

The remaining $200,000 in this program will fund applications for conveniently located and publicly accessible community charging sites across the state.