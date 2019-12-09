IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Grant awarded for judicial upgrade

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019:

FEDERAL GRANT FOR JUDICIAL UPGRADE: The federal Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded the Iowa Judicial Branch a three-year, $500,000 grant to establish uniform standards for Iowa’s adult problem-solving courts.

The grant money also will be used to implement a long-term strategy to create a statewide system of support and accountability. Court officials said Monday the strategy’s implementation began with the recent hiring of a statewide problem-solving court coordinator — Dr. Eric Howard, who will begin his duties next month.

The strategy also includes the development and implementation of standard data collection and performance measurement policies and the formation of an Iowa problem-solving court professionals association that will provide training, create opportunities for collaboration and assist in the implementation of best practices.

Iowa has adult problem-solving courts operating in 18 counties. They include drug courts, mental health/co-occurring disorders courts, hybrid OWI/drug courts, OWI courts and veterans’ treatment courts.

Problem-solving courts bring judges together with substance abuse treatment professionals, attorneys and private agency providers to form treatment teams to resolve the underlying problems of Iowans suffering from mental illness or substance abuse. Instead of going to prison, court officials say most problem-solving court graduates leave with a job, a support system and a greater opportunity to succeed.

