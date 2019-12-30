IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Hearing set on voter act complaint

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Monday, Dec. 30, 2019:
VOTER ACT COMPLAINT: A state commission Monday set a Jan. 17 administrative hearing to further consider a complaint filed by Linn County Auditor Joel Miller alleging the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office has failed to comply with federal Help America Vote Act regulations.
The state’s three-member Voter Registration Commission heard arguments from attorneys on both sides of the dispute but deferred action on a motion by Matt Gannon of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office seeking to dismiss the complaint on behalf of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Miller contends the state has not provided requested information and has not taken necessary steps to ensure that the I-Voter system is up-to-date and protected from potential cyberattacks in all 99 counties.
The secretary of state counters that his office has instituted considerable security measures to ensure the integrity of the vote in Iowa.
VOTER REGISTRATIONS INCREASE: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Monday that 350,000 Iowans have registered to vote in the past five years, and the state has broken several voter registration records during that time, including setting the all-time high of 2,045,864 active registered voters in January 2017.
At present, there are more than 2 million active registered voters in the state, the most ever heading into a general election year, he noted.
More than 150,000 Iowans have registered to vote or updated their registration using Iowa’s online system since its launch in January 2016, said Pate, who also serves as the state’s commissioner of elections.
A new law allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote in the state and a push to encourage high schools to register eligible students have resulted in about 5,000 new registrants, he said.
“My goal has always been to make Iowa the top state in the nation for voter registration and participation. We’re consistently among the top 10 in both categories,” Pate said in a statement. “The reforms we instituted have made it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”
Iowans needing to register to vote or update their information should visit voterreadyiowa.org.
GOVERNMENT COMPLAINTS RISE: Iowa Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman said Monday that for the fifth straight year her office fielded more complaints and information requests than the previous year.
Contacts for fiscal 2019 totaled 5,406. If the trend continues in the fiscal year that began July 1, she said, the office will set a record of contacts received in a 12-month period.
Hirschman, who issued her office’s annual report Monday, said reasons for the increase in contacts included jail populations, a shortfall of community mental health resources and understaffed government agencies.
“This understaffing has caused mistakes, made agencies less responsive, and increased frustrations for citizens and government employees alike,” Hirschman wrote. “I continue to be gravely concerned about what happens when government agencies are tasked to do more with less.”
Hirschman said she also expects more complaints about local government in fiscal 2020 because of a new law that promotes the ombudsman’s office as a place for employees to report fraud and waste.
The ombudsman’s office accepts complaints from citizens who think a state or local government agency has acted unfairly, unreasonably, inefficiently, or contrary to law, rule or policy. The ombudsman has the authority to investigate complaints, but she said she more often tries to resolve disagreements or misunderstandings informally and cooperatively.
The report features a sampling of 21 cases that ombudsman staff investigated in fiscal 2019. To read the report, visit www.legis.iowa.gov/ombudsman.
WALKER MAN A WINNER: Iowa Lottery officials said Monday a Linn County man won the top prize in its $50,000 Holiday Crossword scratch game.
Daniel Sommerfelt of Walker won the $50,000 lottery prize after buying his winning ticket at Casey’s in Walker.
Sommerfelt claimed the seventh top prize in the lottery’s scratch game. The $50,000 Holiday Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 13 top prizes.
Nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery’s Ho Ho Dough Play it Again promotion from now through at 8:59 a.m. Jan. 7. The promotion includes $200,000 in cash prizes. Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app.
ELECTRONIC PRESCRIBING REQUIREMENT: A new Iowa law (House File 2377) that takes effect Wednesday mandates the electronic transmission of all prescriptions — including all controlled substances, unless specifically exempted, according to the state Department of Public Health.
All health care providers, excluding veterinarians, are included in the law.
Health officials say Iowa is one of 15 states with e-prescribing mandates. In most instances, Iowans treated with prescription medications no longer will be given a paper slip to take to a pharmacy. Instead, the prescription will be sent electronically to their pharmacy of choice.
Electronic prescribing, or “e-prescribing,” allows health care providers to enter prescription information into a computer device, such as a tablet, laptop or desktop computer, and securely transmit the prescription to pharmacies using a special software program and connectivity to a transmission network.
“E-prescribing has been shown to decrease prescribing and medication errors, and enhance the safety of and quality of the prescribing process,” said Andrew Funk, executive director of the Iowa Board of Pharmacy. “It’s also an important part of the fight against opioid misuse, as e-prescriptions are much less likely to be falsified.”
Iowans with questions about the new requirement should speak to their prescriber or pharmacist. For more information and to see a list of frequently asked questions, visit https://pharmacy.iowa.gov/misc/electronic-prescribing-mandate.