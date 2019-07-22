A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, July 22, 2019:
MORE FEMA AID AVAILABLE: Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has made additional assistance available to public entities and nonprofits in six counties affected by severe weather from March 12 to June 15.
Appanoose, Davis, Henry, Lucas, Monroe and Wayne counties have been added to a disaster declaration issued March 23 by President Donald Trump, making them eligible to apply for the federal Public Assistance Program.
Public entities and nonprofits in those counties are eligible to apply for funding for emergency work and protective measures, along with assistance for permanent work, including repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, through the Public Assistance Program.
Before those additions, Reynolds’ office said 74 counties were eligible for public assistance under the disaster declaration.
For more information visit floods2019.iowa.gov.
EQUIFAX SETTLEMENT: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Monday that a coalition of 50 attorneys general has reached a proposed settlement with Equifax as the result of an investigation into a massive 2017 data breach.
Iowa’s share of the state settlement is about $1.34 million, which will go into the Consumer Education and Litigation Fund.
Miller’s office filed a petition against the company, and Equifax agreed to a consent judgment, which is pending in Polk County District Court.
The investigation found that Equifax’s failure to maintain a reasonable security system enabled hackers to penetrate its systems, exposing the data of 56 percent of American adults — the largest-ever breach of consumer data.
The attorneys general secured a settlement with Equifax that includes a Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million, a $175 million payment to the states, and injunctive relief, which also includes a significant financial commitment.
Equifax, one of the largest consumer reporting agencies in the world, announced in September 2017 a data breach affecting more than 147 million consumers — nearly half the U.S. population, according to Miller’s office.
WASTEWATER DISCHARGES: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources on Monday announced that two ongoing wastewater discharges were occurring in eastern Iowa -- both eventually flowing to the Mississippi River.
In Davenport, the city public works department responded to an odor complaint and discovered a discharge into Silver Creek just north of the 3200 block of Covington Drive, according to DNR officials. Erosion had exposed the sewage pipe where the break occurred. The area is heavily wooded and not easily accessible, so state officials said it may take a few days to repair the break. Silver Creek flows into Duck Creek and through several parks before reaching the Mississippi River.
Also, DNR officials reported that an ongoing wastewater discharge on Main Street in McGregor was originally thought to be due to heavy rainfall and high river levels. In both case, city officials are collecting water samples for testing and working with an engineer to make repairs. DNR officials advised residents to keep children and pets away from the discharge areas and out of the creeks for 24 to 48 hours after repairs are completed.