IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: More insurance options to be available

In August 2018, changes to federal regulations extended the available length of short-term plans from 90 days to 364 days and allowed them to be renewable for a period of up to three years. The Iowa Insurance Division adopted new state regulations last February that require short-term plans to provide consumers with a base set of benefits, out-of-pocket maximums and a minimum level of coverage. Companies that were offering previously approved three-month plans were permitted to continue selling the non-compliant plans through Dec. 31. This ensured that Iowans already using previously approved short-term plans would not lose access as carriers worked to develop compliant plans. Effective Jan. 1, all carriers offering short-term plans in Iowa must offer only plans that are compliant with state regulations. Consumers who bought non-compliant plans before Jan. 1 may continue to use their plan to the end of the term, which should not extend past March 31.