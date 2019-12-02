IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: More Iowans register to vote

Even with refund and timing factors accounted for, state tax collections are “well above current projections” of 1.5 percent year-to-year growth set by the Revenue Estimating Conference in October, said LSA tax analyst Jeff Robinson. That three-member panel is slated to meet Dec. 12 to reconsider its fiscal 2020 estimate of $7.851 billion. The final number established at that meeting will become the official estimate that Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers must use in assembling a new state budget next session. To date, state tax collections are running about $200 million ahead of last year — thanks to 8 percent growth in sales tax revenue that accounts for slightly more than half of this year’s boost. Robinson attributed this fiscal year’s growth to a change in the Iowa personal income tax withholding tables that took effect in January 2019, which will decrease deposits moving forward, and the increased sales and use tax base that took effect last January, which will increase deposits moving forward. He said Black Friday sales the day after Thanksgiving will not show up in the numbers until after Dec. 10. Major sources of revenue and their contributions to the fiscal 2020 year-to-date revenue change include personal income tax up $37.7 million, 2.1 percent; sales/use tax up $104.8 million, 8.0 percent; and corporate tax up $12.3 million, 5.7 percent.