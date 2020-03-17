IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: No decision yet on closing state parks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Extensions in response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak will be granted until Sept. 30. “Given the disruption caused by virus prevention measures, it may be difficult for CPA firms to complete reports for annual audits/examinations by the March 31 deadline required by Iowa law,” according to guidance offered by the auditor’s office.

Sand said he has discretion to allow extensions of time in these circumstances, but can grant an extension only if asked by a city, county school or other governmental subdivision being audited.

“At the request of the governmental subdivision, the auditor of state may extend the nine-month time limitation upon a finding that the extension is necessary and not contrary to the public interest and that the failure to meet the deadline was not intentional,” he said.

BURN BAN ISSUED: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burn ban because of dry conditions or other circumstances in which the office finds that open burning would endanger life or property.

Violation of the provision could result in a misdemeanor.

The proclamation issued Tuesday does not prohibit a supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn will take place.