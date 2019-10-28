A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Oct. 28, 2019:
RAISING LEGAL TOBACCO AGE MAY BE CONSIDERED: Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Monday she would be open to a legislative proposal to raise the age for buying and possessing products that contain nicotine from 18 to 21 as a way to address vaping-related health issues among young people.
A proposal to raise the legal age on tobacco and electronic smoking and vaping products got some attention during the 2019 legislative session but was not approved.
“I think that would be maybe something that might help, moving forward,” said Reynolds, who reiterated that she has ruled out issuing an executive order that would restrict or ban certain electronic cigarette sales.
“We’re going to continue to raise awareness both in our schools and our universities and just in the public in general,” she said.
However, the governor said she intended to keep options open as the health issues related to the dangers of vaping continue to evolve. Options include raising the age limit.
You have free articles remaining.
“We need to look at everything, so I would say for the most part we’re not going to take things off the table until we evaluate what’s making a difference.”
REYNOLDS RESPONDS TO PELOSI: Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is encouraged by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments about prospects for the House passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, but now it’s time to just get it done.
“She’s been saying that for quite some time. I hope that’s true,” Reynolds told reporters Monday.
At a Democratic gathering Saturday, Pelosi said she thinks the House is “on a path to yes” in ratifying a new USMCA as long as the terms of the deal are enforceable and beneficial to American interests rather than just a political “PR thing.”
Many farm and commodity interests in Iowa, Republican and Democratic elected officials and others have pressured Congress to take up the trade deal yet this year to keep it from getting entangled in next year’s presidential-year election politics.
“I think everyone believes that it will pass if the speaker just lets it go to the floor for a vote, and it’s past time for that to happen. The sooner the better,” Reynolds said.