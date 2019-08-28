A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019:
STATE HISTORICAL BUILDING RENOVATIONS: State Department of Cultural Affairs officials say renovations are underway at the State Historical Building of Iowa to preserve and protect the state’s historic artifacts, documents and special collections housed at the site just west of the Capitol in Des Moines.
Department Director Chris Kramer said Wednesday a team led by Neumann Monson Architects and Ryan Companies will replace a portion of the building’s roof and roof drainage system. The project is funded through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund program with state appropriations earmarked for major maintenance by the Iowa Legislature.
The building will remain open to the public during the entire construction project, which includes an update to improve the building’s Research Center, Kramer said.
“We have prioritized necessary repairs to better safeguard the state’s historic artifacts and archival documents that tell the story of Iowa, so we are eager to begin,” she said.
Visitors are invited to watch the various renovation activities from a special viewing zone from Sept. 23 through Oct. 10. Visitors, researchers, school-group leaders and event planners are encouraged to visit the museum’s website, iowaculture.gov, or call 515-281-5111 for details.
IOWA SCHOOL CHIEF SCHEDULES VISITS: Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise has scheduled visits to 28 school districts around the state from now through December — marking his fifth year of weekly visits to Iowa schools and classrooms.
Wise plans to kick off his tour Friday with stops at the Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center school districts. His fall itinerary is as follows (with dates being subject to change): Sept. 4, Mount Vernon; Sept. 6, Lake Mills; Sept. 10, Marion and Alburnett; Sept. 20, Seymour and Wayne; Sept. 27, South Hamilton and Roland-Story; Oct. 3, Springville and Anamosa; Oct. 10, West Lyon, Central Lyon, Sibley-Ocheyedan and Boyden-Hull; Oct. 11, Sioux Center, West Sioux and Akron-Westfield; Oct. 22, Camanche, Northeast and Delwood; Oct. 29, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Tripoli; Nov. 15, Clear Lake, West Fork and CAL; Dec. 4, Griswold; and Dec. 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Eagle Grove schools.
Wise has visited more than 500 schools in over 200 districts in the four years since he became the education department’s director.
WEST UNION COFFEE SHOP WINS: Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority say Euphoria Coffee in West Union bested four other competitors to win the agency’s Open 4 Business contest, which started with a field of 22 applicants in May.
IEDA Director Debi Durham said five businesses from Main Street Iowa communities competed in the pitch contest held in conjunction with this week’s Iowa Downtown Conference in Dubuque.
“I’m always wowed by our competitors. It takes guts to stand in front of a panel of judges and share your dreams for your business,” said Durham, who was emcee for the fifth year of the Open 4 Business contest.
Euphoria Coffee owners Nick and Jacey Yost will receive a $20,000 grant, which they plan to use to buy additional roasting equipment and create an outdoor gathering space at their new Main Street location. Runner-up Blooming Acres, located in Mount Vernon, will receive a $10,000 grant, while third place and a $5,000 grant went to RJ’s Plumbing & Heating in Corning. Luxurious Hair Care in Dubuque and Mayberry’s Coffee House & Eatery in Osceola rounded out the five semifinalists — which all received $8,000 in support of their business plans, Durham noted.