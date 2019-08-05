A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Aug. 5, 2019:
STATE LEGISLATOR DEPLOYED: State Rep. Todd Prichard, a Charles City Democrat who served as minority leader in the Iowa House, was deployed to South Korea on Monday as part of his duties as a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserves. Prichard has been in the military in different roles for more than 20 years. He participated in the Army ROTC program to help pay for college at the University of Iowa. He later commissioned into the regular army as an infantry lieutenant. He was deployed with the First Cavalry Division as a rifle platoon leader to Kuwait as part of Operation Desert Spring. Following his service in Kuwait, he returned to Iowa and joined the 1/133 Infantry Battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard in Dubuque. “While I’ll be serving our state and nation in a different capacity for the next few weeks, I want my constituents in Chickasaw, Floyd, and Cerro Gordo counties to know they can still contact me through email at todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov if they need assistance,” Prichard said in a news release issued Monday. He is expected to return to Iowa in late August.
INMATE DEATH: A 51-year-old prison inmate has died while serving a life sentence at the Anamosa State Penitentiary where he had been housed for chronic illness, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Roger Sellers has died of natural causes on Sunday morning, according to a department news release. Sellers was serving a life sentence that began on June 6, 1997, after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in Polk County.