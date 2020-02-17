IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Subcommittee approves pharmacy legislation

SISTER-STATE HELP: Members of the Iowa International Relations Committee began efforts Monday to offer medical supplies, meals and other items for cities in China’s Hebei province hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak that have sister-state and sister-city relationships with the state of Iowa. Senators and representatives on the committee directed Iowa’s Sister-State organization (iowasisterstates.org) to take the lead in a humanitarian effort to provide needed supplies to the Hebei region, which Iowa Sister States spokesman Will Zhang said had confirmed 301 coronavirus cases as of Monday. “It’s a very bad situation,” Zhang told committee members. “It is still a very critical time.” Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, said efforts are under way to send up to 1,000 pounds of supplies by air freight yet this week to supply things like medical masks, gowns, gloves, goggles and “booties” that are in short supply in Hebei. Nunn said the first supply shipment likely will contain Iowa National Guard pre-dried, non-perishable meals ready to eat (MRE) but organizers are making a statewide appeal for Iowans to step up in this time of need as a show of “solidarity with our brothers and sisters in China who are going through a very tragic time – particularly the ones that we have a sister-city paring with.” State officials want to focus assistance to Tangshan (Cedar Rapids’ sister city), Handan (Dubuque’s sister city), Langfang (Davenport’s sister city) and Shijiazhuang (Des Moines’ and Muscatine’s sister city) that each have at least 27 confirmed coronavirus cases and are in need of help.