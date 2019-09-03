A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR STATE PARK CLEANUPS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are prepping for 100th anniversary of the start of Iowa’s state park system in 2020. To that end, DNR leaders have set Sept. 28 as Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at more than 40 parks hosting cleanup events.
State officials say they are working with several organizations to create park improvement and plan activities for the centennial. Cleanup efforts will be different for each park depending on needs, but may include litter pickup, staining or painting buildings, planting trees and clearing trails.
Iowans interested in volunteering can learn more at iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
THINK PREPAREDNESS: Gov. Kim Reynolds is urging Iowans to take steps to prepare for emergencies and disasters as part of September’s preparedness month activities.
Joyce Flinn, director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said Tuesday recent severe weather and flooding are reminders that everyone needs to be prepared.
“While we can’t control the weather and its impacts, we can plan ahead so we know how to survive when emergencies and disasters occur. We all have a role to play in the preparedness of ourselves, our families, our communities and our state,” Flinn said.
Iowa’s preparedness month is held in conjunction with national preparedness month, which was created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Iowans are urged to make an emergency plan, build an emergency kit and be aware of hazards in their areas to protect themselves, their families and their businesses.
More information can be found at beready.iowa.gov.
STATE SALES TAX ON DIGITAL PRODUCTS: Iowa Department of Revenue officials have new guidelines to help Iowans better understand sales taxes that apply to computers and digital products under changes that took effect this year.
Under Iowa law, digital goods or services may be subject to sales tax, applicable local-option sales tax, and use tax, depending on various factors.
The guidance explains what is subject to tax, including computer software, specified digital products including webinars, the sale of storage services and information services. It also notes exemptions to taxation.
For instance, prewritten and custom computer software are subject to sales tax whether delivered or accessed in physical form or electronically. The list includes digital audiovisual works, such as movies; digital audio works, such as music and audio books; digital visual works, such as images and clip art; digital books, or “e-books,” and other digital written works, such as academic articles, magazines and catalogs; and webinars are generally taxable as specified digital products.
New taxable services include storage of tangible or electronic files, documents and other records that are subject to Iowa sales tax and applicable local-option sales tax. Also covered is software as a service – meaning the sale, storage, use or other consumption of vendor-hosted computer software, such as software accessible on the cloud, as well as video game services and tournaments.