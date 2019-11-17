Iowa Chief Justice Cady praised for kindness, fairness

Cady never aspired to be chief justice, Boyd said, perhaps because he saw how much time it took the chief justices who preceded him to be leader of the Judicial Branch. He loved the research and writing the job of a justice entailed.

Cady maintained a low profile during oral arguments, seldom asking questions or offering comments from the bench, Conlin said.

However, following a 2010 retention vote that ousted three fellow justices, including Chief Justice Marsha Ternus, formerly of Vinton, over the Varnum ruling, Cady was chosen to lead the court as chief justice.

“He was the right person at the right time,” said retired state Supreme Court Justice Bruce Zager, a former Black Hawk County District Court judge who was appointed to the top court in 2011 by Branstad after the retention vote. He retired in 2018.

“It was imperative that the court have someone with his steadiness at that very difficult time,” Zager said. “Under his leadership everything stabilized. He righted the ship. He led us out of a very bad place.”

Cady recognized the difficulty the court was in after the vote — the public had ousted nearly half the body. He handled the new role better than hoped for, said Boyd, who retired in 2017 after 40 years with the Judicial Branch.