 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra responds to Kevin McCarthy being elected Speaker of the House

  • 0

HULL, Iowa — For 15 rounds, over the course of several days, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, cast a vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House for the 118th session of Congress. 

It was the 15th round of voting, late into Friday night, that won the California Republican the speakership. And once McCarthy had it secured, Feenstra put out a statement saying what the House GOP intends to do over the next year.

"We can now honor our Commitment to America by defunding President Biden’s army of 87,000 new IRS agents, securing our border, ending wasteful spending, and protecting our family farmers and producers," Feenstra said. The IRS line is in reference to 2021 figures from the U.S. Department of Treasury that an $80 billion investment in the Internal Revenue Service could make it possible for the agency to hire 86,852 full-time employees over a 10-year span.

People are also reading…

Per CNN, just after being installed as Speaker of the House, McCarthy said: "I know the night is late, but when we come back our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents...You see, we believe government should be to help you, not go after you."

Feenstra also said he was encouraged by moves McCarthy made to "prevent massive bills — like the recent $1.7 trillion government spending package that I opposed —  from being written behind closed doors and passed in haste."

When asked by the Journal in November what his top priorities would be for the incoming session, Feenstra mentioned inflation as well as the border. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Journal chatted with Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) about farm bills, inflation, the border and more. The first-term incumbent is running for re-election against Ryan Melton and Bryan Holder.

Feenstra wasn't the only Siouxland Congressman with a statement out following McCarthy's win. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Norfolk, Nebraska, praised the new House Speaker but was a shade less specific when talking about legislative goals.

"I look forward to working with Speaker McCarthy and all our fellow Republicans in the coming months to control spending, hold the Biden Administration accountable, and deliver on our Commitment to America," Flood said.

While McCarthy's speakership push was still deadlocked, South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson said Republicans needed to resolve the matter because there was "real work to do." Johnson then added: "I believe out of all of this we will be able to govern more effectively as a Republican conference, knowing each other much better than we did last year."

Sioux City Journal Reporter Jared McNett's Five Stories of 2022

Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carol Meredith sought help for her son’s mental health crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News