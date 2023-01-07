Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra responds to Kevin McCarthy being elected Speaker of the House

HULL, Iowa — For 15 rounds, over the course of several days, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, cast a vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House for the 118th session of Congress.

It was the 15th round of voting, late into Friday night, that won the California Republican the speakership. And once McCarthy had it secured, Feenstra put out a statement saying what the House GOP intends to do over the next year.

"We can now honor our Commitment to America by defunding President Biden’s army of 87,000 new IRS agents, securing our border, ending wasteful spending, and protecting our family farmers and producers," Feenstra said. The IRS line is in reference to 2021 figures from the U.S. Department of Treasury that an $80 billion investment in the Internal Revenue Service could make it possible for the agency to hire 86,852 full-time employees over a 10-year span.

Per CNN, just after being installed as Speaker of the House, McCarthy said: "I know the night is late, but when we come back our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents...You see, we believe government should be to help you, not go after you."

Feenstra also said he was encouraged by moves McCarthy made to "prevent massive bills — like the recent $1.7 trillion government spending package that I opposed — from being written behind closed doors and passed in haste."

When asked by the Journal in November what his top priorities would be for the incoming session, Feenstra mentioned inflation as well as the border.

Feenstra wasn't the only Siouxland Congressman with a statement out following McCarthy's win. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Norfolk, Nebraska, praised the new House Speaker but was a shade less specific when talking about legislative goals.

"I look forward to working with Speaker McCarthy and all our fellow Republicans in the coming months to control spending, hold the Biden Administration accountable, and deliver on our Commitment to America," Flood said.

While McCarthy's speakership push was still deadlocked, South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson said Republicans needed to resolve the matter because there was "real work to do." Johnson then added: "I believe out of all of this we will be able to govern more effectively as a Republican conference, knowing each other much better than we did last year."