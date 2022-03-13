Iowa Democratic gubernatorial hopeful DeJear appeals to voters turned off by Reynolds

Rose Moore, of Davenport, said she voted for Republican former Iowa governor Terry Branstad every time he was on the ballot. Moore, too, voted for current Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in her first election in 2018.

But on Sunday, Moore, who said she’s registered as an independent, came to a Davenport panel that included Democrat Deidre DeJear, who’s running to unseat Reynolds, to hear something different.

“The way I feel right now? Anybody who’s running against Kim Reynolds has got my vote,” said Moore, citing Reynolds’ end to pandemic federal unemployment benefits as one example of why she turned away from Reynolds.

“But I loved what Deidre had to say, too,” she added. This was her first time seeing DeJear.

DeJear is the presumed frontrunner to face off against Reynolds. She has been traveling the state to introduce herself to voters like Moore, whose opinion reflects state-wide polling that Reynolds, with soaring approval ratings among Republicans, is a polarizing figure.

DeJear, though, faces a steep uphill climb — both in terms of fundraising, momentum and name recognition among Iowa voters.

The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll that surveyed likely midterm election voters showed Reynolds held an 8-point lead over DeJear. Of those likely voters surveyed, 51% said they would back Reynolds, while 43% said they’d support DeJear. A third of respondents said they didn’t know enough about her to rate their feelings toward her; and among those who favored DeJear, 61% said they didn’t know enough about her to form an opinion.

Moore was one of about 30 people in a basement meeting room below a Davenport real estate office that came to hear DeJear as part of a Women We Rise panel.

In a speech and in a Q&A afterward, DeJear cited statistics and anecdotes that Iowa has backslid in education rankings and the number of psychiatrists and mental health beds per capita under Reynolds’ leadership.

She called herself a problem solver, "because I believe it is a strength to acknowledge our challenges."

"I want to make sure that this is a state that's welcoming that our kids aren't focused on leaving but they want to stay," DeJear said. "I want to make sure that your grandbabies are born in the state of Iowa, not in California or Florida."

State Rep. Phyllis Thede, a Bettendorf Democrat, was one of the organizers of Women We Rise, an organization that promotes women in politics. Thede worked with DeJear on now-vice president Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, and said DeJear was a prolific organizer and small business owner.

Referring to the Iowa Poll, Thede said she believed it was still early in the race before most of the general public is paying attention, saying that she wasn't worried about the poll numbers but viewed them as a "challenge."

"We know Reynolds is a force to be reckoned with, but that doesn't stop us," Thede said. "But I think people are just like, you know, I'm not sure if I want to go there (run against Reynolds). Deidre has always been there, she's been there ready to go. And so I think that says a lot about her."

DeJear is the only Democrat actively campaigning for governor. Ras Smith, a Democratic lawmaker from Waterloo, dropped out of the race in January citing in part challenges raising funds for a race some political pundits have rated as uncompetitive. Election forecasters Sabato’s Crystal Ball has rated Iowa’s race as "safe Republican."

Reynolds filed for reelection earlier this week after giving the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. She’s put particular emphasis on recent legislation signed into law including a tax cut that would phase in a flat income tax to 3.9% by 2026 and cut taxes on corporations.

The most recent financial reports showed Reynolds started 2022 with about $5 million on hand; DeJear reported $8,500.

DeJear said the campaign was on an "upward trajectory," with campaign donations in the early months of 2022.

"The basis of any campaign, if you're doing it, right, you're meeting people where they are. And that's where people truly get to know you," DeJear said. "Now, this is an opportunity for me to one get out there and reconnect with folks. And also remind people of who I am."

DeJear ran for Secretary of State in 2018, but lost to incumbent Paul Pate.

The primary election is set for June 7 and the general election will be Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0