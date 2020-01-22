Iowa Democratic lawmakers propose eliminating union recertification elections

DES MOINES — Two years after the Republican-controlled Legislature mandated that Iowa public employees periodically recertify their unions, Democrats are proposing to eliminate the requirement, calling it unnecessary.

In October 2019, public employees recertified the unions representing them in 286 of 297 cases — 96 percent, according to the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board.

That tells Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City, a retired city firefighter, that public employees are satisfied and want to continue their representation. Requiring recertification elections is a waste of time and resources, he said.

The 2017 collective bargaining law required that bargaining unit members recertify their union representation ahead of each new contract negotiation — typically, every two or three years.

In some case, Kacena said, small schools operate on one-year contracts, which requires those unions to have recertification elections each year.

“It’s not needed any more,” he said. The requirement in the law that was opposed by all Democrats in the House and Senate “went too far.”