Iowa Democratic leader on the road to attack Joni Ernst’s record on health care

Smith said although Democrats have five “exceptional” candidates seeking the nomination to face Ernst in the general election, he is going on the road because the Democrats “need a chorus of those voices talking about these issues.”

Ernst’s votes have made her vulnerable “because she’s out of step with what everyday Iowans need and want,” Smith said, referring to polling that shows Ernst has one of the lowest approval ratings in the Senate.

Kaufmann asserted it is Democrats who are out of step with everyday Iowans after some of the presidential candidates who barnstormed the state this past year advocated for expanding the federal Affordable Care Act or transitioning to Medicare-for-all.

“The fact that so many of the Democrats (including presidential party front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are) talking about a public option at the very least and Medicare-for-all at the most, yes, I think (health care) is going to be a major issue,” Kaufmann said on the call with Iowa reporters. “And that’s the main reason why we wanted to start correcting the record early on.”