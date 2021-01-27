Iowa Democrats decry ‘freight train’ of school choice bills in legislature

Prospects for House Democrats to derail either Senate File 159 or Senate File 160 appeared doubtful with Republicans in control of the Legislature with a 59-41 advantage in the House and a 32-18 majority in the Senate and a Republican governor asking for both bill to be delivered to her desk.

SF 159 is her plan to provide up to $5,200 state scholarships to cover tuition and other expenses for parents who wish to send their kids to private or charter schools. Democrats questioned the timing of the measure, given that setting the new spending threshold for K-12 schools traditionally is the first budget issue lawmakers take up — not a partisan measure they contend siphons money from public schools at a time they are facing additional expenses for COVID-19 safety concerns.

Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he has not been part of the state aid discussions since the governor proposed a $20 million boost in her Jan. 12 Condition of the State address. Though he didn’t know where the K-12 funding issue stood, he said it was not a concern as it relates to the bill seeking to give parents more options for educational instruction.