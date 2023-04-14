Iowa Democrats requested an extension to file their 2024 caucus plan Friday morning as GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann slammed their commitment to a mail-in caucus plan, days after a Republican lawmaker proposed a bill to require in-person participation in the caucuses.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart on Friday sent a letter to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee requesting a 30-day extension to submit the party’s delegate selection plan.
The proposed bill, which advanced out of a House Committee on Thursday, would require in-person participation at party caucuses and require a person to register with a party 70 days in advance of the caucuses. The bill would upend Democrats' plan to conduct their caucuses mostly by mail.
In her letter, Hart said the bill “would obviously have a dramatic effect on our plans.”
The mail-in system was pitched as a way to expand accessibility, allowing people who may not be able to spend an entire evening at a caucus to express their preference for president.
“I am committed to holding the most inclusive and accessible caucuses in Iowa history,” she wrote. “Folks who work third shift, people with disabilities, and parents of young children should have a voice in Iowa’s presidential nominating process.”
If granted, the Iowa Democrats would have until June 3 to submit their delegate selection plan for 2024.
Iowa GOP chair: “The cards have been on the table” in standoff with New Hampshire
Also on Friday, Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann slammed Democrats for suggesting a plan that he says would endanger the caucuses, saying the “cards have been on the table for over a decade” in the standoff between Iowa and New Hampshire’s presidential nominating contests.
Republicans have argued that implementing a mail-in system, as the Iowa Democratic Party announced in June, would constitute a primary instead of a caucus, triggering New Hampshire to schedule its primary before Iowa’s caucus.
“This is not Republicans speculating what Republicans might do,” he said. “They will jump us. They have had their cards on the table the entire time. We have had our cards on the table. Nothing has changed here.”
The bill was proposed by Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, a Republican from Wilton and Jeff Kaufmann’s son. Bobby Kaufmann is also a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.
New Hampshire state law requires it to hold its primary election before any other state, and the state traditionally holds the first primary after Iowa’s caucuses. Jeff Kaufmann said the order is dependent on agreements between the states and the parties, and if that agreement breaks down it threatens Iowa’s position.
“That is a line you cannot cross or the entire carveout system falls apart,” he said. “And we will be flyover country.”
New Hampshire GOP Chair Chris Ager posted a screenshot of an email online this week, in which the state’s Republican Secretary of State David Scanlon confirmed those concerns, saying he would move the primary date ahead of the caucuses if Democrats used mail-in ballots in their caucuses.
But Democrats this week were defiant, saying New Hampshire should not control what Iowa’s parties choose to do.
“As chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, I’m committed to doing what’s best for Iowa, not what’s best for New Hampshire,” Hart said during a Thursday news conference. “And if Iowa Republicans are serious about defending Iowa, and I believe that they are serious about that, they won’t let another state weigh in on the laws that we write. And they would give me an opportunity to work with them to work together with them on behalf of Iowans.”
Iowa Democrats presented their plan to conduct the caucuses mostly by mail in June in an attempt to keep their spot as the first presidential nominating contest for the Democratic Party. The Democratic National Committee had expressed skepticism of Iowa remaining first in the nation because of many factors, including the lack of accessibility that a caucus provides and the lack of diversity in Iowa.
The party ultimately approved a calendar that kicked Iowa from the early window entirely, elevating South Carolina to the first primary in their process at the urging of President Joe Biden.
70-day registration cutoff
The bill would also require a person to register with a party 70 days in advance to participate in that party’s caucus. Bobby Kaufmann said the measure was necessary to prevent members of one party from organizing and participating in another party’s caucus if they do not fall on the same night.
But in doing away with same-day registration for caucuses, the move may affect parties’ abilities to organize and bring new members into the fold ahead of the caucuses. Parties would need to drive registration ahead of the 70-day cutoff instead of in the weeks leading up to or the day of the caucuses.
Jeff Kaufmann said it would potentially make Republicans’ organizing efforts more difficult, but it was a necessary barrier to prevent Democrats from meddling in the Republican caucuses.
“Will it make it a little bit more difficult for Republicans to make sure they have to (register within) 70 days? Absolutely,” he said. “But you certainly can't call that a political move on our part. I’ve got to answer to my own party for that.”
020420-ia-caucus-mm-001.jpg
Robert and Jamie Jamison, of Davenport, sit in a section dedicated for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-002.jpg
Supporters sit in a section dedicated for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-003.jpg
Undecided supporter Tondalaya Johnson, of Davenport, center, is approached by multiple different candidate representatives during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-004.jpg
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, right, attempts to convince undecided voters Toni Whitehouse and her daughters Maureen Kengott and Melissa Whitehouse-Holcomb to join Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s section during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-005.jpg
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, attempts to convince her mother Shirley Morrow, of Davenport, to come join her and support Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-jg-01.JPG
CJ Fredenburg, 17, of Davenport fills out his registration form with his girlfriend Abbey Totherow 16, of Davenport helping before the Iowa Caucus to being at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-02.JPG
Bev Fedje of Davenport puts up signs for Warren before the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-03.JPG
Iowa votes in support of Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sit waiting for the Iowa Caucus to being at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-04.JPG
Iowa votes in support of Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren get their Warren gear on before the Iowa Caucus begins at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-05.JPG
Kari Thoren of Davenport holds her three month year old son son Bjorn Thorn who is sporting Tom Steyer sticker before the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-06.JPG
Three men center left to right, Neal Smith, Ron Johnson and Chris Houser fill out their petition cards for Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-08.1.JPG
An Iowa voter writes her petition cards in support of Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-09.JPG
Iowa voters sit and listen during speaks during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-10.JPG
A child runs while Bernie Sanders supporters wait to be counted during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-11.JPG
Clifford Larose a WHIP for Bernie Sanders counts those caucusing for Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-12.JPG
Julie Ross counts those caucusing for Elizabeth Warren during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-13.JPG
Julie Ross counts those caucusing for Elizabeth Warren during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-14.JPG
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-15.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-16.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
FILE PHOTO
020420-ia-caucus-jg-17.JPG
Matt Holst listens to precinct captains make their case for their candidate at an Iowa caucus on Feb. 3, 2020, at Washington Elementary School.
FILE PHOTO
020420-ia-caucus-jg-18.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School on Monday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER
020420-ia-caucus-jg-19.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-20.JPG
Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-21.JPG
Iowa voters sit and listen to precinct captains give speeches during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-22.JPG
Jim Lawton welcomes those caucusing for Bernie Sanders during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-jg-23.JPG
Iowa voters participate in an Iowa Democratic presidential caucus at Washington Elementary School on Feb. 3, 2020.
FILE PHOTO
020420-ia-caucus-jg-24.JPG
Devin Rasche makes his case for yang during the Iowa Caucus at Washington Elementary School Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
020420-ia-caucus-mm-006.jpg
Undecided supporter Tondalaya Johnson, of Davenport, center, is approached by multiple different candidate representatives during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-007.jpg
Temp precinct chair Karen Bartel, left, counts the petition cards during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-008.jpg
Steve Moritz, of Davenport, listens to pitches from different candidates during their game at the Lee Lohman Arena Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020320-qc-spt-ambrose-bkb-026
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, right, attempts to convince undecided voters Toni Whitehouse and her daughters Maureen Kengott and Melissa Whitehouse-Holcomb to join Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s section during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-010.jpg
Undecided voters Toni Whitehouse and her daughters Maureen Kengott and Melissa Whitehouse-Holcomb consider their options during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020320-qc-spt-ambrose-bkb-024
Dwain Womack, of Davenport, high-fives Steve Moritz, of Davenport, after Womack decided to join during their game at the Lee Lohman Arena Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-012.jpg
Silk Bruce, of Davenport, attempts to convince her mother Shirley Morrow, of Davenport, to come join her and support Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-013.jpg
Caucus goers check in before a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-014.jpg
Caucus goers check in before a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-015.jpg
Ben Ringle, of Davenport, fills out his voter registration form during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-016.jpg
Emily Turkle, 11, of Davenport, sports a “Yang Gang” sticker on her forehead during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-017.jpg
Caucus goers listen to pitches by separate candidate precinct captains during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-018.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-019.jpg
Mauren Stoley gives her pitch for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-020.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School on Monday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-021.jpg
Caucus goers listen to pitches by separate candidate precinct captains during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-022.jpg
Caucus goers listen to pitches by separate candidate precinct captains during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-023.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-024.jpg
Caucus goers listen to pitches by separate candidate precinct captains during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-025.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-026.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-027.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-028.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-029.jpg
Meg McLaughlin
020420-ia-caucus-mm-030.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-031.jpg
Undecided supporter Tondalaya Johnson, of Davenport, center, is approached by multiple different candidate representatives during a Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-032.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-mm-033.jpg
A Democratic caucus at Monroe Elementary School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
020420-ia-caucus-ks-016
Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf to caucus for their preferred candidates, February 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
FILE PHOTO
020420-ia-caucus-ks-015
Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-017
Pete Buttigieg supporters are counted in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-014
Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-012
Lucy Burgehardt holds an Elizabeth Warren sign for her supporters in Precinct B12 to gather around at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-013
Joe Biden supporters mark their cards in support of the candidate in Precinct B32 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf during the Iowa Caucus on Monday, February 3, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-008
Bettendorf Precinct B12 secretary Ron Egger, center watches the time as Matt Sahr speaks for candidate Joe Biden in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-010
Part of Precinct B12 in the hall area and the rest met in the assigned room at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. The room was to small to hold all of the precinct caucus goers so the group was split in half.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-011
Bettendorf Democratic caucus goer Lesa Hadley waves her Caucus for Pete sign in Precinct B12 gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-006
The Rev. Rodgers Kirk spells out the process to be followed to caucus goers at precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf Monday night.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-007
Bettendorf Precinct B12 secretary Ron Egger talks to part of the B12 Precinct in the hall area at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. The room was to small to hold all of the precinct caucus goers in the room so the group was split in half.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-009
Liz Quinn, left speaks for candidate Pete Buttigieg in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-005
Elizabeth Warren supporter Jim Ginsburg , left talks with Bettendorf Democrat Edie Holmstrom as caucus goers gather at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa to caucus for their preferred candidates Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-003
Michael Kohler of Orland Park, Ill., makes a last minute pitch for candidate Pete Buttigieg to Bettendorf Democrats gathered at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Monday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-004
John Degrebe helps Bettendorf Democrats find their appropriate precinct at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-002
Bettendorf Democrats sign up to caucus in Precinct B51 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
020420-ia-caucus-ks-001
Bettendorf Democrats sign up to caucus in Precinct B51 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
