Iowa Democrats: Reynolds did not consult public health officials before lifting COVID-19 restrictions

DES MOINES --- Gov. Kim Reynolds did not consult her public health department before lifting the state’s remaining COVID-19 mitigation strategies, multiple Democratic state lawmakers said Monday.

The Democrats said that during a weekly briefing Monday morning on the state’s pandemic response, an official with the Iowa Department of Public Health said the agency was not consulted by Reynolds before she, on Friday, removed the state’s remaining pandemic mitigation strategies, including a partial public face mask mandate and limitations on businesses and public gatherings.

Asked for comment, Reynolds’ spokesman said in an emailed statement, “The governor has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic and is following through with her commitment to dial back restrictions based on a significant decrease in COVID hospitalizations.”

A state public health department spokeswoman said the department advises the governor daily on the state’s pandemic response, but did not address whether Reynolds sought the agency’s advice on her latest decision.