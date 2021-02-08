 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Democrats: Reynolds did not consult public health officials before lifting COVID-19 restrictions
View Comments
alert top story

Iowa Democrats: Reynolds did not consult public health officials before lifting COVID-19 restrictions

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa's vaccination rate 3rd-lowest in US; 5,000 virus deaths

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses Iowans during her weekly press conference on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Johnston, Iowa, where she provided updates on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

 Bryon Houlgrave

DES MOINES --- Gov. Kim Reynolds did not consult her public health department before lifting the state’s remaining COVID-19 mitigation strategies, multiple Democratic state lawmakers said Monday.

The Democrats said that during a weekly briefing Monday morning on the state’s pandemic response, an official with the Iowa Department of Public Health said the agency was not consulted by Reynolds before she, on Friday, removed the state’s remaining pandemic mitigation strategies, including a partial public face mask mandate and limitations on businesses and public gatherings.

Asked for comment, Reynolds’ spokesman said in an emailed statement, “The governor has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic and is following through with her commitment to dial back restrictions based on a significant decrease in COVID hospitalizations.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A state public health department spokeswoman said the department advises the governor daily on the state’s pandemic response, but did not address whether Reynolds sought the agency’s advice on her latest decision.

Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, eliminating most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread. Her latest update ended a requirement that people wear face coverings in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes; lifted a cap on the number of customers businesses like restaurants and bars could have at the same time, as well as social distancing requirements; and lifted a cap on the number of people who can gather in public.

Reynolds’ lifted mitigation strategies comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers have been steadily decreasing in Iowa, but also as the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been among the slowest in the country, a new and more contagious strain of the virus has been detected here, and the state has ordered K-12 schools to offer in-person instruction to all students.

Reynolds lifts face mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions in Iowa
Reynolds signs bill requiring in-person education option, makes pitch for other school bill
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News