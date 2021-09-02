Iowa Dems ‘hopeful’ GOP will follow nonpartisan tradition in drawing political boundaries

If lawmakers approve the first plan, it will go to the governor for her signature. If rejected, the Legislative Services Agency will draw another map that again is subject to a yes-or-no vote without any changes. If rejected, the agency draws a third that can be amended by lawmakers.

Supreme Court role

What’s unknown, Wahls said, is what role the Iowa Supreme Court will play.

Because of census delays, the current timeline does not does comply with the constitutional requirement for the Legislature to approve a plan by Sept. 1 and for the plan to be enacted by Sept. 15. After that, the Iowa Constitution shifts redistricting to the court.

In April, the court issued a statement saying it “tentatively plans to meet its constitutional responsibility by implementing a process which permits, to the extent possible, the redistricting framework presently set forth in Iowa Code chapter 42 to proceed after Sept. 15.”