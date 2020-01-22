Iowa gaming industry seeks change in how winnings are treated

DES MOINES — When gamblers win $1,200 or more at Iowa casinos, they are subject to a search for debts owed to state government — child support, for example.

State lawmakers are now considering a bill to strike that $1,200 threshold and bring the threshold in line with federal rules that could vary, depending on which game people are playing when they hit their jackpot.

House Study Bill 502, which was approved by a House State Government subcommittee Wednesday, provides that debtors be subject to a “setoff” if the winnings must be reported on Internal Revenue Service form W-2G for gambling winnings.

The IRS requirements depend on the amount of winnings and the type of wager, according to Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association.

Federal guidelines for table games and sports wagering are different from the thresholds for poker and other games.

The association believes that casinos and racetracks regulated by the state have no legal standing to ask a sports wagering winner of $1,200 to show their Social Security number.

“It’s not a taxable-winning threshold,” according to the IRS, he said.