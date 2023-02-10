DES MOINES — A 16- or 17-year-old in Iowa could sling drinks at the local watering hole and 14- and 15-year-olds would be able to work at other jobs they currently are barred from under a proposal from state lawmakers.

And even more work for 14- to 17-year-old Iowa children in manufacturing and construction, among others, would be available via waivers issued by the state’s workforce and education agencies under the proposal that received its first legislative blessing Thursday at the Iowa Capitol.

A pair of Republican Iowa legislators this week advanced the proposal, praising it as a means to help businesses find workers in a tight employment market and to help young Iowans become more engaged in work.

“This bill is an incredible opportunity for everybody involved, and is something worth looking into,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig and the bill’s manager in the Senate. “We’re going to end up with a generation of skilled leaders because of these efforts.”

West Lake Park A lifeguard watches swimmers at West Lake Park in Davenport in 2018.

Democrats warned that it could be perilous to allow younger Iowans to work in some of the jobs contained in the proposal.

“There are a couple parts of this bill that to me are very dangerous,” said Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo. “We need to be very, very careful in what we’re doing with this bill.”

Among the examples of what the proposal would make legal:

• 14-year-olds could work detasseling corn, in freezers and meat lockers, loading and unloading vehicles and in laundry.

• 15-year-olds could work as a lifeguard, loading and unloading groceries and stocking shelves with items weighing less than 30 pounds, and light assembly work provided it is not conducted on or near a machine.

• 15-year-olds could work up to six hours a day and until 11 p.m. Currently, they cannot work more than four hours per day or later than 9 p.m.

But beyond that, more work opportunities would be available for 14- to 17-year-old Iowa children: they could request a waiver from the directors of the state workforce and education agencies for jobs in manufacturing, mining, construction or processing, among others.

That caused heartburn for Dotzler, who said those directors, who are political appointees, may not have the expertise needed to decide whether such a waiver would be appropriate or safe.

Dotzler also expressed concern with a provision in the bill that would make it so any business that employs a student in a work-based learning program is not subject to civil liability for any claims involving that student, even if the incident is due to the business’ negligence. And he said he believes some of the legislation may conflict with federal laws and regulations.

“The business community across this state is suffering a real shortage of workers, and I think that is the real basis for this (proposal),” Dotzler said. “I think they’re looking to Iowa’s youth to fill in some of the gaps.”

Business groups who testified at Thursday’s hearing said they support the legislation. The groups who support the bill, according to state lobbying records, represent businesses, homebuilders, hotels and restaurants.

Schultz and Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood signed off on the proposal, Senate File 167, making it eligible for consideration by the full Senate committee on workforce, which Dickey chairs.

Dickey said the proposal is designed to help find more workers in Iowa by reducing what he called “burdensome regulations.”

“We have a heartbeat shortage in the state of Iowa,” Dickey said. “We have to step back and take a look at the issue.”