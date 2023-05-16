ATLANTIC, Iowa — Iowa elected officials took action at the state and federal level aimed at combating rising rates of fentanyl-related drug overdoses on Thursday.

Surrounded by state and local law enforcement, Reynolds signed the law in Atlantic, Iowa, where last year five area residents were arrested on federal charges in a fentanyl distribution case that led to a series of overdoses in Cass and Shelby counties.

The law enhances the penalty for selling fentanyl, imposing up to 10 years of prison time for small amounts of the potent opioid, and up to 50 years for more than 50 grams.

The law will also triple the sentence otherwise imposed by law for providing a drug that results in someone’s death, and double the sentence if it results in bodily injury. Manufacturing a drug in the presence of a minor or selling to a minor would carry twice the penalty otherwise imposed by law.

“This poison — and that’s what it is: poison — is fueling addiction, death and chaos,” Reynolds, a Republican, said.

The law, proposed by Reynolds early in this year’s legislative session, is part of her push to put a spotlight on the rising presence of fentanyl in Iowa and its role in overdose deaths.

Fentanyl, a potent opioid about 100 times stronger than morphine, is often mixed into illicit pills, pressed to look like other prescription medications, and other drugs as a cost-cutting measure. Reynolds said Iowa law enforcement seized twice the number of fentanyl pills in 2022 than it did in 2021, and more than 27,000 in the last six weeks.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl accounted for more than 80% of all opioid-related overdoses nationally in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Iowa’s rate of overdose deaths is among the lowest in the country, but it is increasing. In Iowa, 432 people died of drug overdoses in 2020, according to the CDC, and 172 of those — about 40% — were from synthetic opioids.

A similar bill was proposed by Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird at the beginning of this year’s legislative session. Bird said the law will allow prosecutors to seek stricter penalties at the state level when a person dies from a drug overdose.

“This law brings the drug dealers who kill to justice,” she said. “It gives prosecutors the tools that we need to seek justice for the victims of crime and their families. And it prevents the scourge of the dangers of drugs in our communities.”

Under the new law, fentanyl sale and manufacture will be punished the following ways:

Less than five grams: Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine between $1,000 and $50,000.

Between five and 50 grams: Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

More than 50 grams: Class B felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The bill also expands who can dispense naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an overdose. The changes will allow law enforcement, emergency rooms and schools to “get it into the hands of those who need it most,” Reynolds said.

The law passed with mostly bipartisan support in the Legislature this year, but some Democrats opposed the law. They argued increasing penalties does not work in reducing criminal activity, and the bill did not do enough to prioritize treatment of substance use disorders.

Democratic Rep. Megan Srinivas, a doctor from Des Moines, proposed an amendment to the bill that would have legalized fentanyl test strips, which can be used to test for the presence of fentanyl in a pill or other drug.

Reynolds said she does not think fentanyl test strips should be part of the solution to the rising opioid death rates.

“That’s not something that I pushed in my bill because I don’t believe that that has an appropriate place,” she said.

Reynolds also took aim at Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, whose border policies she said are to blame for the increase in fentanyl coming across the southern border.

"President Biden has a constitutional responsibility to secure our nation's border from illegal immigration and drug trafficking, human trafficking, and everything that's taking place the southern border," she said. "His failure is empowering criminals; it's empowering the cartel, who trade others' lives for profit."

Sen. Joni Ernst introduces

Around the same time Reynolds signed the new law, Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst announced plans to introduce a bipartisan, bicameral bill with Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine that would direct the Department of Defense to take stronger action against Mexican cartels and transnational criminal organizations trafficking fentanyl.

Both Ernst and Kaine serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I’m using my oversight authority of the Department of Defense to stem the fentanyl crisis at its source,” Ernst told reporters.

The Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act would classify fentanyl trafficking as a national security threat “to provide a response proportional to the problem,” Ernst said during a conference call with reporters.

It would require the Pentagon to develop a fentanyl-specific counterdrug strategy, including working directly with the Mexican military and increasing security operations with Mexico to combat the fentanyl drug trade and disrupt Mexican cartel activity.

The bill also seeks to address and better coordinate efforts between the military and federal law enforcement agencies.

“The DoD plays a leading role in the nation’s counterdrug intelligence and monitoring operations,” Ernst said. “However, the lack of interagency cooperation, over classification and inadequate resources have hampered our government’s counter-fentanyl efforts.”

Fentanyl has become a leading cause of death in U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 45. President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address earlier this year, vowed to do more to tackle the epidemic.

“The amount of lives lost in Iowa and across the country due to this deadly drug has far surpassed the federal government’s response, and we must scale immediately to combat this national security threat,” Ernst said in a statement following her news conference. “This bipartisan work will engage Mexico as an active partner to counter fentanyl trafficking and put the Pentagon’s tools to use to save American lives.”

Ernst met with Mexican officials at the Mexican embassy during a visit to Mexico City and the San Diego-Mexican border back in February as part of a congressional delegation that included Iowa Republican U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

She said the crisis will only get worse with the expiration of a COVID-era policy that allowed known as Title 42 that allowed U.S. authorities to quickly expel migrants on public-health grounds.

Republican lawmakers have lambasted President Joe Biden and his administration's handling of a historic influx of illegal border crossings they say has allowed fentanyl to be smuggled into the U.S. at higher rates and fueled the opioid crisis.

Biden initially kept Title 42 in place after he took office, then tried to end its use in 2022. Republicans sued, arguing the restrictions were necessary for border security. Courts had kept the rules in place, but with the end of national COVID-19 emergencies the border restrictions have now gone away.

The federal government, however, is putting new restrictions into place at its southern border to try to stop migrants from crossing illegally and encourage them instead to apply for asylum online through a new process.

The White House earlier this month announced the Pentagon is sending 1,500 troops to support U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and a counter-smuggling operation in the Darien Gap. And the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is expanding detention capacity and deploying more resources and technology to support border communities, including hundreds more asylum officers and immigration judges to process migrants, according to the White House.

While most fentanyl is smuggled into the United States along the southern board, the vast majority of fentanyl seizures along the border have been at legal U.S. ports of entry, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. Fentanyl is rarely carried over the border through the desert, but is rather smuggled across official border crossing in passenger vehicles with concealed compartments or commingled with legitimate goods on tractor-trailers, according to the DEA.

“And I do have separate efforts where I’m pushing the administration on greater resources so that we can interdict the fentanyl that’s coming in through the ports of entry,” Ernst said. “But, we do know that a number of migrants will also bring fentanyl into the country in between those ports of entry,” and that “there will be more people coming in unfettered” with the end of Title 42.

Sgt. Nick Nolte of the Cedar Rapids Police Department’s narcotics division said over the last two months the department has seized more than 4,000 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.

“And just this last week we had two more overdoses,” Nolte said. “Both people admitted to taking (counterfeit) pills, but would not cooperate with us. … And that continues to be a problem here in Cedar Rapids, just cooperation from the people to allow us to try to find the source of supply.”

