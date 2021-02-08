Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons' charity

“All of these are great causes that help people in need,” Garrett said.

Lawyers for former Democratic Govs. Chet Culver and Tom Vilsack say their administrations never auctioned off the governors' time for a donor's charity, which they said carried the appearance of impropriety.

“I'm not aware of a single instance in Gov. Culver's tenure where we got anywhere close to that kind of use of a governor’s time or resources or public spaces,” said Culver aide Jim Larew.

Former Vilsack general counsel Gary Dickey said constituents' access to the governor should not be up for auction, calling Reynolds' participation “a colossal error in judgment.” Vilsack served as U.S. agriculture secretary under former President Barack Obama, and President Joe Biden has nominated him to fill that role again.

Lynch, who declined comment, has donated more than $100,000 to Reynolds’ campaigns since 2016. Weeks after he won the auction, Reynolds was a keynote speaker at Lynch's annual charity banquet in Decorah.