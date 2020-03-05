Iowa House advances ‘life means life’ bill to make sure life sentences aren’t cut short

DES MOINES — Whether you call it “life means life” or “dead means dead,” the Iowa Legislature doesn’t want to let anyone out of a life prison sentence just because they temporarily have “died.”

A three-member House Judiciary subcommittee signed off Thursday on Senate File 2093, making it eligible for consideration by the full committee. It already has been unanimously approved by the Senate.

SF 2093 would ensure that Iowa’s law requiring mandatory life sentences for Class A felony convictions doesn’t have any escape clause for inmates who may encounter medical problems.

The bill defines a life prison sentence “for purposes of a Class A felony” as pertaining to a defendant’s “natural life,” regardless of any life-sustaining procedures that may be used during his or her sentence.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, is a response to a situation that arose last year when an inmate convicted of murder and serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary brought legal action. He argued his prison term was fulfilled and he should be released when he briefly “died” during a medical emergency and his heart was restarted five times at a hospital in 2015.

