Iowa House approves medical cannabidiol changes, setting up clash with Senate

DES MOINES — Iowans with some autistic conditions or post-traumatic stress disorder could be certified to participate in the state’s medical cannabidiol program under changes approved Tuesday by the Iowa House.

The House voted 62-46 to add “severe, intractable autism with self-injurious or aggressive behaviors” and PTSD to the list of debilitating conditions for which an Iowan can be certified to receive medical cannabidiol.

The bill, House File 2589, now goes to the Senate, where even more expansive changes have been proposed.

HF 2589 would establish a cap of 4.5 grams of THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive component of marijuana — over 90 days, Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, told colleagues in the debate that started after 8 p.m.

The current law allows health care practitioners to certify patients for medical cannabidiol products of no more than 3 percent THC, However, there is no purchasing limit, so some patients with severe cancers can receive as much as 260 milligrams per day.

HF 2589 would allow a dosage of 50 milligrams a day.