A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
CHIEF CLERK RETIRES: Carmine Boal, chief clerk of the Iowa House, has announced her retirement. She has served as chief clerk since the 2013 legislative session.
Boal, who as a state representative from 1999 to 2009 and later served in Gov. Terry Branstad’s administration, is recovering from a brain bleed she suffered about six weeks ago.
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, will announce a new chief clerk at a later date. During the interim, Assistant Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson will serve as acting chief clerk.
I-JOBS BONDS REFINANCED: Refinancing state I-JOBS bonds issued in 2009 in the wake of widespread flood damage will save the state more than $3 million in the first year and a total of $113.5 million over 15 years, State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald has announced.
The borrowing rate came in at 2.64 percent, nearly 2 percent less than the original bonds.
I-JOBS bonds, which are paid with gaming revenues, were sold to provide millions for state and local infrastructure projects, including grants for community rebuilding after the floods of 2008.
The payments on the original bonds, issued in 2009 and 2010, cost almost $55 million per year. After a partial cash redemption in 2014 and refinancing in 2016 and 2019, the cost of debt service has been reduced to about $46.5 million per year.