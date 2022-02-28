Iowa House OKs bill barring schools from mandating COVID vaccination

DES MOINES -- The Iowa House on Monday voted 57-36, mostly along party lines, to approve a bill prohibiting public and private schools, colleges and licensed day care centers from requiring a COVID-19 immunization as a condition of enrollment.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Henry Stone, R-Forest City, offered no reason for imposing the mandate on those businesses and institutions.

Currently, only Grinnell College requires a COVID-19 vaccination. None of Iowa’s of Iowa’s K-12 private schools, community colleges, regents’ institutions or private colleges require a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, said she thought majority Republicans wanted government to stay out of running private businesses.

“For that reason and for the safety of our kids,” she encouraged a no vote on the bill that was supported by groups opposing vaccination and mask mandates, VALOR Iowa, Informed Choice Iowa. Associations representing nurses, pediatricians, and public health opposed the bill.

House File 2298 would prevent a requirement for a COVID-19 immunization for enrollment before July 1, 2029, regardless of whether a student attended in-person or remotely.

Democrats argued the bill will take away local control from school districts, licensed day cares and colleges to require immunizations against COVID-19 vaccines as safe and effective in combating the spread of the disease. They also said the bill would discourage the use of COVID-19 vaccinations. For community health, they said, Iowa needs as many people as possible vaccinated.

As of last month, nearly 61 percent of Iowans have received the vaccination, making Iowa 26th among the states and Washington.

