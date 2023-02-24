DES MOINES — Iowa House Republicans may introduce legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, House Speaker Pat Grassley told reporters on Thursday.

The comment came as the House Government Oversight Committee heard testimony from doctors that deal with transgender patients, who said providing gender affirming care to minors is a long, methodical, and deeply personalized process that involves multiple doctors and the consent of parents.

“Based on some of the information we’ve had shared with us, I think that there could be an expectation of seeing some legislation potentially moving forward,” Grassley said before the hearing on Thursday. "But obviously we want to see how that hearing plays itself out."

Grassley did not say what exactly the legislation would entail, but he said it could include a ban on puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries, all interventions that are used with varying frequency on youth whose gender identity does not align with their sex assigned at birth.

The move would contradict the guidance of several major American medical groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Pediatric Association, and the American Association of Psychiatrists.

022423-qc-iowa-gendercarephoto Dave Williams, back left, and Katie Imborek, right, answer questions from lawmakers on gender-affirming care for minors.

In a letter to state governors in 2021, the American Medical Association urged against limiting the practice and said gender-affirming care correlates with a reduction in mental health problems and suicide attempts.

A wave of similar Legislation in Republican-led states has been considered this year, and Utah and Florida are among the states that have enacted such bans.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said the hearing on gender-affirming care was “performance” and Democrats would oppose any legislation that bans gender-affirming care for minors.

“At the end of the day this is really just a show,” she said. “If something does come forward or if something moves along from the Senate or some language moves forward, of course we’ll be opposing that. But we want to make sure that any legislation we do with regard to health care is based on science and expertise and not internet conspiracy theories.”

Legislation has been proposed in the Senate that would ban gender-affirming puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries for minors and allow a person to bring a civil suit against a doctor who performs the care, but they have not moved through the committee process.

Doctors speak on gender-affirming care for youth

In the hearing on Thursday, lawmakers heard from Katie Imborek, the co-director of the University of Iowa Health Care’s LGBTQ+ Clinic and Dave Williams, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health on the medical care that the facilities provide.

Imborek said the UI follows guidelines set out by medical organizations, including the Pediatric Endocrine Society, to treat youth with gender dysphoria.

The clinic treats minors that have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria by a mental health professional. The clinic does not use any medical intervention on minors before they’ve reached puberty and does not perform genital reconstruction surgery on minors, Imborek said.

When a patient who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria reaches puberty, the clinic may prescribe a medication that stops puberty, called puberty blockers. Later in adolescence they may prescribe hormone treatment and in some cases undergo a surgery to remove breast tissue.

She said gender-affirming care leads to a decrease in behavioral and emotional problems, depression and suicidal ideation.

“No one is rushed through this process,” She said. “Minors are not provided care without parental support … The evidence shows it not only helps, but can be life-saving.”

Republicans raised concerns about providing irreversible or semi-irreversible care to minors who they said are not old enough to make informed decisions about their gender identities. Rep. Brooke Boden of Indianola, who chairs the committee, cited the fact that the brain is still developing in adolescence and questioned whether a teenager can make the decision to undergo a mastectomy.

Imborek said surgeries are rare for minors — it has been performed five times in the last year at the University of Iowa hospitals — and performed on people who have been living in their gender identity for a long time and have severe gender dysphoria caused by their breast tissue.

Republicans also asked about the frequency of detransitioning, or people deciding to discontinue gender transition care. Imborek said she can count “on one hand” the number of patients who have chosen to stop hormone therapy in her practice. She said data on adults who detransition shows that a vast majority of them detransition because of social pressures and a lack of acceptance in their lives, not because they want to change their gender identity.

“When we’re talking about irreversible surgeries or partially irreversible surgeries, or really changing children’s endocrine systems that affect them over a lifetime, I don’t think we know that we’re not doing harm to those children,” Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Boone said. “Especially the ones that choose to reverse those therapies.”

What would happen if lawmakers banned gender-affirming care?

Imborek said she is worried a ban on gender-affirming care would have “devastating” effects on her patients, who she said have thrived with care that reduces gender dysphoria.

“I worry about that every day,” she said. “I am probably worried most that my patients who have already started down this path that are minors, that this would be really devastating for them.”

Keenan Crow, a lobbyist with LGBTQ activist group One Iowa, said banning the care would be dangerous for transgender youth who have higher incidences of suicidality without medical care.

“We should be letting evidence, science and medical consensus drive these conversations, not the biases of a few politicians trying to score political points against a marginalized group of children,” Crow said.