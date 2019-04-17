Electric vehicles registrtaion

Proposed fees

House File 767 proposes additional registration fees and other fees for hybrid and electric vehicles. The proposed fees are:

• $130 for a battery electric vehicle (BEV) beginning Jan. 1, 2022. There is a phase-in fee of $65 during 2020 and $97.50 during 2021.

• $65 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The phase-in fee during 2020 would be $32.50 and $48.75 during 2022.

• $9 for a battery electric or plug-in hybrid motorcycle beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The 2020 phase-in fee would be $4.50 and $6.75 during 2021.

• 65 cents per gallon of hydrogen used as fuel (under the bill, 2.49 pounds of hydrogen are equivalent to 1.00 pound of diesel fuel).

• 0.026-cent tax on each kilowatt hour of electricity purchased at a non-residential location.