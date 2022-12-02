Iowa is 'already lost' for Democrats, professor says

WASHINGTON — Democrats have voted to remove Iowa as the lead-off state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024.

President Joe Biden says the dramatic shakeup, which he endorsed, will better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm made the move Friday to strip Iowa from the position it has held for five decades after technical meltdowns sparked chaos and marred results of the state’s 2020 caucuses.

The move will still have to be approved by the full DNC in a vote likely early next year, but it will almost certainly follow the rule-making committee’s lead.

The shift will probably happen, but it was not guaranteed as of Friday, said Keith Boeckelman, a political science professor at Western Illinois University.

Boeckelman said the Democrats have probably wanted to make the change for a while.

“I think what they would like to do is have a state go first that’s more diverse, and Iowa’s not a particularly diverse state,” Boeckelman said.

What held them back before now was that when Iowa was still a competitive state for the Democrats, the party feared losing the state in the general election as a consequence of shifting its placement in the primary.

“But the way Iowa’s trending red — I mean, by some accounts it's had the most dramatic shift toward the Republicans in recent elections of any state,” Boeckelman said, "they’re not worried about losing Iowa anymore, because it’s already lost.”

Boeckelman also cited the problems with producing results in 2020.

“It took like a week,” Boeckelman said. “They weren’t sure who won. So I don’t think that helped, either.”

Should the shift occur, changes during future election cycles would include candidates spending less time campaigning in Iowa.

The influx of people into Iowa because it is first on the presidential nominating calendar has an impact on its economy, Boeckelman said. That positive financial impact will be less if Iowa is shifted to a later spot in the Democratic primary.

Its future impact in the election cycle will depend on when its caucuses occur, Boeckelman said.

Iowa also has a reputation for taking its first-in-the-nation role very seriously by paying attention to the candidates and scrutinizing them carefully, Boeckelman said.

While it is true that Iowa is not a very diverse state, the process would also lose something by not having the state’s voters performing that initial scrutiny, Boeckelman said.

Phyllis Thede, a Democrat from Bettendorf who served 12 years in the Iowa Legislature until being unseated this fall, said that while she disagreed with the decision — she called it disappointing — it was a “responsible move.”

“We have a lack of diversity here in Iowa," she said. "We’re not representative of other states, which have higher populations of diverse voters. I get all that. I think it’s a responsible move, but I don’t necessarily agree with it. I would love for Iowa to remain first in the nation.”

Iowa has lurched to the right in the past decade. Donald Trump won Iowa comfortably in 2016 and 2020. After the November midterm elections, Iowa Republicans will control all congressional seats, the two legislative chambers, governor’s office, and every statewide elected position except one.

In addition to Iowa being less competitive in the past 10 years, Thede said, legislation on abortion, LGBTQ issues and proposals affecting people of color have sent the state “backwards” as the rest of the nation has moved forward.

The loss of the first-in-the-nation status will certainly result in less funding for the Iowa Democratic Party’s structure and less exposure for Iowa Democrats, Thede said.

“If you take my funding stream away, that means I can do less than what I was normally going to do. But that doesn’t stop us from doing things; we just have to do it in a smaller way,” she said. “For Democrats, what that means is we won’t be able to host the big-name candidates that would come here.”

Thede added that she hoped some loyal candidates would still make stops in the Hawkeye State, regardless of the DNC’s final decision.

Associated Press contributed to this story.