DES MOINES — An Iowa lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would put a total ban on abortion in the state.

During a Prayer for Life rally at the Iowa State Capitol on Monday, Rep. Luana Stoltenberg, R-Davenport, said she hopes Iowa will pass a “life at conception” bill.

“My prayer is that Iowa will pass a life at conception bill to protect their most vulnerable and defenseless citizens,” she said.

Stoltenberg, 62, said she had three abortions as a teenager, and the procedures left her unable to have children. She later developed a Christian faith, she said, and opposing abortion was a key part of her 2022 campaign.

Stoltenberg has not yet proposed legislation that would prohibit abortion at conception, but she said in an interview she plans to do so.

Iowa’s Republican legislative leaders said before the session began they plan to wait for an Iowa Supreme Court decision on the state’s so-called fetal heartbeat law before moving forward with more restrictions on abortions.

Abortion is legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks. Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking the court to reinstate a 2018 law that would ban abortion once cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, generally around six weeks, often before a person knows they are pregnant.

“If it can be presented and go forward, I do hope it does (pass),” Stoltenberg said of a “life at conception” proposal. “Because I think the Supreme Court said they would expedite (their decision), but I’m not sure when that will be, so I don't know if it will be before we get out of session or not.”

Reynolds also spoke at the event, but she did not propose any further restrictions on abortion than reinstating the 2018 law.

Still, to the dozens of activists gathered at the Capitol, Reynolds said there is “still more to do” for the anti-abortion cause. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision — which overturned Roe vs. Wade and left abortion decisions in the hands of the states — rewrote the playbook for the movement, she said.

“The end of Roe begins a completely new phase in the battle for life,” she said. “Across the country what matters now is the will of the people. Not government-appointed judges.”

The 2018 law that put harsh restrictions on abortions was a national leader, Reynolds said, and she said she hopes the court will reinstate the law.

“Maintaining our focus on a heartbeat bill doesn’t mean doing nothing,” Reynolds said. “In fact, just the opposite. As we enter a post-Roe world, it’s up to us to show what it means to be a pro-life state.”

Reynolds highlighted her proposal to provide a boost to the More Options for Maternal Support program passed last year, including creating initiatives that reach out to at-risk fathers and potential fathers.

Sen. Kevin Alons, a Republican from Salix, echoed the comments made by Stoltenberg and said his hope is for state law to define life as beginning at conception.

Democrats have criticized Republicans’ positions on abortion, saying they are not in line with Iowa voters and threaten women’s rights and reproductive health care.

In a statement on Monday, Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said Iowans overwhelmingly support access to abortion and reproductive freedom. An October 2022 Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 61% of Iowans think abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

She said Democrats are advocating to guarantee access to abortion in Iowa’s constitution and provide more access to reproductive health care during the session.

“Politicians have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family,” Konfrst said. “The latest plan by MAGA Republicans to ban all abortion without exception will put the lives of too many Iowans at risk. Democrats believe everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion."

In an emailed statement, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa lobbyist Mazie Stillwell said placing limits on abortions strips people of their rights and autonomy.

"For now, abortion remains safe and legal in Iowa," she said. "But it’s hanging by a thread and politicians in power are working hard to take away our rights, health care, and power over our bodies and futures.”

Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird said at the rally she would work to “protect the right to life.” Bird, a Republican, has made moves to represent the state in anti-abortion lawsuits and moves since taking over the office from former Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, after the November election.

Bird signed onto a letter last week warning pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens they could run afoul of federal law by sending prescribed abortion pills in the mail. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the way for retail pharmacies to prescribe medication abortions, including through the mail, last month.

She also appeared to represent the state in the lawsuit to reinstate the 2018 abortion law.

“As your attorney general, my job is to uphold the law, and to protect the rights and freedoms of all Iowans, born and unborn,” she said.