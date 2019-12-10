Iowa lawmakers call hearing on mobile home rents

A bipartisan panel of Iowa legislators will get a head start on an issue left over from their 2019 session when they take public comments this weekend on double-digit rent increases by out-of-state landlords of manufactured housing communities.

The lawmakers have been working on the issue since the Iowa Legislature adjourned in late April after a proposal to address the rent increases of as much as 69 percent at a North Liberty manufactured housing park died in the final hours of the session.

The hearing will be “an opportunity for the public to weigh in on how these proposed changes would affect them and specifically why we need reform,” said Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville. “I thought it was important that we give residents the opportunity to speak up.”

The hearing will be 1 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the state Supreme Court chambers in the Iowa Capitol. Legislators as well as representatives from the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Finance Authority are expected to attend.

“The hope will be that coming out of this meeting on Saturday we’ll have some general agreement on what a bill would look like,” Wahls said.

