Iowa lawmakers eye changing jobless benefits

“The restrictions have been lifted in Iowa, our unemployment is back down near 3 percent,” Schultz said. “We are out of the pandemic. There are people who are troubled, who are sick, we are still seeing the effects, but the unemployment environment has moved back to near where we were pre-pandemic.”

Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, said he hoped that was true but wasn’t ready to embrace that position “that everything is going to be peachy” or make system changes that penalize jobless Iowans with larger families by reducing or limiting payments that would benefit them and the communities where they spend their money.

“This isn’t about conservatism,” Dotzler said in berating Republicans who, he said, used to be willing to leave the unemployment benefits system alone. “This is about hurting people’s lives and hurting the communities that they work in.”

Republicans and business organizations backing the bill have said the cuts — which Boulton placed at $30 million — are necessary to preserve the state’s unemployment trust fund, which the state taps to pay workers’ weekly benefits.

Businesses support the fund with employment taxes, set at a rate that rises or falls, depending on how much money is in the fund.