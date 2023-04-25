DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers are entering the final push to get key bills sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk before packing up and leaving Des Moines.

Friday marks the legislature’s 110th day, traditionally lawmakers’ goal for ending the session for the year. There is no legal requirement to end the session on that date, but lawmakers’ allowances for daily expenses will run out on Friday.

Still, they expect to be meeting at least until next week as they hammer out the fiscal 2024 budget, bills dealing with property taxes, loosening Iowa’s child labor laws and more.

Budget

The Iowa Senate passed the first few budget bills Tuesday afternoon as lawmakers work to dole out $8.5 billion in state dollars to various services and agencies.

Senate Republicans took the unusual process of passing out of committee several “shell” budget bills with no numbers in them with plans to add the numbers on the floor.

Democrats have criticized the process as unprecedented and lacking in transparency, as Iowans have not had a chance to comment on proposed budgets before they get a Senate vote.

Sen. Claire Celsi, a Democrat from West Des Moines, said before floor debate that Democrats had not seen the proposed numbers in the administration and regulation budget — which was on the debate calendar — as of Tuesday morning. She said people that had been in the Senate for decades had not encountered a similar process.

An amendment with numbers included eventually was filed, but the Senate did not debate the administration and regulation budget Tuesday.

“Never have we waited this long to see real budget numbers in our budgets so that we can do an analysis of them to figure out whether we’re going to vote for them or not,” Celsi said.

Members of the House have been hammering out budget details in behind-the-scenes meetings, and Appropriations Committee Chair Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, said he expects to hold a meeting of the committee later this week. The House is not expected to vote on budget bills until next week.

Republican leaders have settled on the top-line numbers for Iowa’s fiscal 2024 budget: The state plans to spend $8.516 billion, a 3.7% increase over last year.

“I hope by the end of the week we’ve got some of the bills ready to go to the full appropriations committee, or even out of Appropriations Committee, ready for floor debate,” Mohr said.

Guns in parking lots

The Iowa Senate must decide on a bill to allow guns in public parking lots, including school parking lots in limited cases. The bill would also lift a number of other restrictions on who can possess guns and where.

House Republicans passed the bill this month, saying it will reinforce Second-Amendment freedoms. Democrats said it would increase the likelihood of gun violence at schools and universities and put students in danger.

A few dozen Iowa student and adult anti-gun violence activists rallied in the Capitol Monday protesting the bill. The protesters, affiliated with Iowa WTF and March for Our Lives Iowa, said the legislation would perpetuate gun violence and put students in more danger at schools.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, the bill's Senate floor manager, said he supports the major points of the bill and he’s “trying to make it work,” but it may not pass before the end of session.

He said there may be some unintended consequences from insurance mandates in the bill, and the language that clarifies who can possess and carry guns needs to be agreed upon by stakeholders.

“The bill is not dead, but I don’t know that it’s ready either,” he said.

Property taxes

Iowa lawmakers have promised to pass mechanisms to limit Iowa property owners’ tax bills, but they must decide between two proposals before they can be passed into law.

The Iowa House and Senate passed competing bills last week: The House version would limit property tax bill increases to 3% each year for residential and agricultural properties and 8% each year for commercial and industrial properties. The Senate bill would require that a city or county’s main property tax levy be lowered if taxable value in the area rises above a set percentage.

Both Senate and House Republican leaders have said they are driving the same ideas to bring down property taxes, but they still must address major differences before a bill is ready to be signed into law.

“Our goal is to provide certainty and relief for Iowans and so if we can find a way to achieve that, we're more than happy to continue to work with the Senate,” Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford said last week.

Child labor

A bill to open more jobs to teenagers is in the House’s court after passing in the Senate last week.

Supporters said it would bring common-sense changes to Iowa’s labor laws and create more opportunities for younger Iowans to gain work experience. But Democrats, who oppose the bill, say it would put teens in dangerous environments and exploit child labor to shore up Iowa’s workforce issues.

The bill would allow teenagers to work in more jobs and later into the night. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds could serve alcoholic drinks at restaurants. Fourteen- to 17-year-olds could participate in work-based learning programs in areas like manufacturing if granted an exemption by state officials.

Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, the bill’s floor manager in the House, said he is not sure yet whether the bill will come up for a vote in the House. Democrats have filed more than 20 amendments to the bill in attempts to take out or alter what they see as among the most damaging provisions.

“The best thing to happen would be that we don’t (take up the bill),” Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, the House minority leader from Windsor Heights, said last week.

Auditor bill

Senate Republicans continue to work on legislation that would place limits on what personal information the state’s taxpayers’ watchdog could demand during an audit, and remain intent on passing the bill yet this session.

Senate File 478 would define and in some cases limit the scope of the state auditor’s authority while conducting investigations into the use of taxpayer money.

Republicans say the bill protects Iowans’ personal information and puts into state law general accounting standards, while Democrats decry the bill as a “power grab” that dilutes the power of the auditor’s office to investigate misuse of state money, putting billions in federal funds at risk.

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is the lone Democrat to hold statewide office.

Sen. Mike Bousselot, a Republican from Ankeny and the bill’s floor manager, said lawmakers are exploring whether to include more restrictions on the subpoena power of the auditor.

Bousselot pointed to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling last month that said the state auditor does not have the authority to investigate the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool that provides property and casualty insurance coverage to counties, cities and other taxpayer funded local government entities across Iowa.

Sand had filed a subpoena seeking records about annual meetings the risk pool’s board of directors held at out of state resorts.

Bousselot said the ruling shows Sand abused his subpoena power and that the bill is needed to restrict what the auditor’s office can investigate.

“Privacy for Iowans, in a time where they’re giving more information to their government than ever before, is clearly a priority for the House and for the Senate,” Bousselot said. “It had strong support when we moved it the first time, and I would expect it would have strong support as it moves forward.”

A bipartisan coalition of state auditors and national organizations that represent state auditors and accounting professionals has said the proposal would jeopardize the independence of the state auditor’s office and make it easier to conceal waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer money.

A fiscal analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency warns Senate File 478 could limit the ability of the state auditor to perform oversight on programs that total more than $12 billion, and could result in a loss of federal funds.

“Let’s be clear about this. This is the destruction of democratic norms,” Sand told reporters last week during a news conference on House passage of the bill.

