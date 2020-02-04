Iowa lawmakers move abortion amendment to House committee

A roundup of legislative, state government and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020:
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ON ABORTION ADVANCES: A House Judiciary subcommittee voted 2-1 on Tuesday to advance a resolution giving Iowa voters a chance to amend the state constitution to specify there is no fundamental right to abortion or public funding of the procedure.
Supporters of House Study Bill 577 said the legislation is needed to correct a 2018 judicial “overreach” by the Iowa Supreme Court that “usurped” legislative authority by essentially creating a right that did not exist before the court’s 5-2 ruling to strike down an abortion limit.
The proposal, which now goes to the House Judiciary Committee, seeks an amendment prescribing language that eventually could come before Iowa voters to declare the Iowa Constitution “shall not be construed to recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”
The measure would have to pass both the House and the Senate in exactly the same form this session and then win support of the 89th Iowa General Assembly elected in November before the measure would come before Iowa voters as early as the 2022 general election.
A similar measure, Senate Joint Resolution 21, awaits floor debate on the Senate calendar.
K-12 FUNDING MEASURES ADVANCE: Education committees in the House and Senate each passed different K-12 funding bills Tuesday to boost financial resources for Iowa’s 327 public districts next school year.
The House panel voted 12-10 to advance legislation that would give Iowa school districts an 2.5 percent increase in state supplemental aid in fiscal 2021.
Across the rotunda, senators voted 8-5 to approve a 2.1 percent boost next year.
The Senate panel also unanimously approved a separate measure to provide more equity and transportation funding.
Overall, the House GOP education plan calls for a nearly $108 million increase for K-12 schools next year, while Senate Republicans’ approach is in the $92 million range.
House and Senate negotiators are expected to hammer out a compromise soon with a Feb. 13 deadline approaching.
Democrats in both chambers opposed the GOP bills, saying the proposed funding levels were inadequate and failed to keep pace with inflation.
NEW MARRIAGE DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT: Couples seeking to get married would have to indicate their sexual orientation on the license application before it would be granted under a bill introduced Tuesday in the Iowa Senate.
You have free articles remaining.
Senate File 2130 establishes a new requirement for marriage license applicants to choose from the options of bisexual, heterosexual, homosexual, questioning, unsure or specifying an identity not listed. The license would not be granted until the information is provided.
Misrepresentation or nondisclosure would constitute fraudulent concealment of sexual orientation, which could be a factor in determining the custody arrangement that is in the best interest of a child if the marriage is dissolved. A court could find a “rebuttable presumption” against the awarding of joint custody if it was determined one party fraudulently concealed a sexual orientation.
Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, said he brought Senate File 2130 on behalf of a constituent who was involved in a marriage dissolution “where her spouse falsified his sexual orientation and then later on she was not able to reveal that when she went to court. So this is just going to allow people in that specific situation to voice this in court,” he said.
HAND-HELD DEVICE BAN FOR DRIVERS ADVANCES: A House transportation committee voted 2-1 on Tuesday to advance legislation aimed at reducing distracted driving by banning the use of hand-held devices while operating a motor vehicle.
House File 2190 would extend Iowa’s texting ban to prohibit drivers from using a smartphones or other electronic devices they would hold while driving. Violating the provision would be a moving offense carrying a $30 fine.
Backers wanted to make sure the legislation would allow drivers to use electronic communication devices in hands-free mode that were physically or electronically integrated into their vehicles or could be operated with minimal contact. Exemptions were suggested for ham radio operators.
A representative for the state Department of Public Safety suggested legislators consider including a “grace period” of six months. Drivers would be issued a warning rather than fined for a violation during the transition to the new law.
The state Department of Transportation also proposed the bill be amended to cover novice and intermediate drivers who inadvertently were omitted when the bill was drafted.
The bill now moves to the House Transportation Committee for consideration.
STATE OFFERS MORE FLOODING AID: Appropriations committees in the House and Senate each unanimously passed a $20.33 million supplemental spending bill to provide aid to flood victims in Iowa — especially along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers — and $333,000 for the Glenwood Resource Center.
Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the supplemental appropriation. The flood recovery funds will be deposited in an account that will be allocated by the state’s flood mitigation board in consultation with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security.
Lawmakers previously committed $15 million to flood-related efforts, and the state recently received $90 million in federal housing assistance for rehab, buyout and other activities.
The state funds are intended to supplement but not supplant federal financial help in flood-ravaged areas of Iowa.
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, the committee’s ranking member, noted the state has received $164 million worth of requests from communities with flood-related challenging, telling the committee members “this is what climate change costs.”
Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, said no one should be “under the illusion this is going to fix it all.”
However, officials declined to speculate how much more state aid will be needed to keep recovery projects moving forward.
Legislators likely will face another supplemental request somewhere along this year’s budget process to cover costs this fiscal year for Medicaid and Healthy and Well Kids in Iowa.
The House panel passed the supplemental appropriation and a separate bill providing more transportation funds to school districts.