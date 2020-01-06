Iowa legislative leaders say they'll focus on policy, not politics

Election-year politics may put a brake on Republicans’ zeal to enact a right-wing agenda, Petersen said, because “clearly they are losing their support in the suburban parts of the state as you saw from the election in 2018. I’m sure there are several of them who will be wanting to walk on eggshells this year.”

Not all of the issues facing the state are “super controversial,” so it may be easier to find bipartisan support for action, said new House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford. He puts mental health, child care and workforce issues under that heading.

“When you have folks like me and (Democratic Sen.) Bill Dotzler at an event up in Waterloo sharing similar concerns about what we see in the workforce at an economic development meeting, it shows that’s an actual issues we need to address,” Grassley said.

However, Grassley also has his eye on growing the 53-47 GOP majority in that chamber.

When he looks at where Republicans President Donald Trump, Sen. Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds have done well, “we’re going to be much more aggressive than we have been in the past” in those areas.

For the 100-day session, however, “I think you’re going to see our caucus trying to show that we can govern, that we can lead on the issues that Iowans want us to lead on,” Grassley said.

