A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, April 18, 2019:
ATTORNEY GENERAL DUTIES: The Iowa Attorney General could prosecute cases in a court outside of Iowa only when requested by the governor, the Executive Council or the General Assembly under a provision the Republican-led Iowa House has included in its justice budget proposal.
In response, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement the proposal presents “serious separation of powers concerns.”
Under the proposed provision, the attorney general would still be able to use his or her judgment to determine when it is in “the interest of the state” to prosecute in an Iowa court or defend in any court.
But the attorney general would be able to prosecute in a court outside of Iowa only when requested by the governor, Executive Council or General Assembly, according to a description published by the state’s nonpartisan legal services agency.
House Republicans included the provision in their justice budget proposal.
Current Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, has joined multiple coalitions of state attorneys general in opposing federal policies under Republican President Donald Trump, including a federal clean energy policy, the immigration policy of separating immigrant children from their families, and an attempt to place a citizenship question on the upcoming census survey.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office believes the provision would be the only such restriction in the nation.
“As written, the language would affect far more than lawsuits against the federal government and would limit our ability to act on such issues as consumer protection, antitrust violations and Medicaid fraud,” the statement said.
“This bill would make it harder for the Attorney General to serve and protect Iowans.”
PROPERTY TAX LIMITS ADVANCE: Most Republicans on the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted Thursday for a property-tax measure that would apply a 2 percent “soft cap” on the rate of growth for revenue to cities and counties, with an added “hard cap” yearly increase of 3 percent that elected officials could tap with a supermajority vote.
Under Senate Study Bill 1260, voters also could petition for a reverse referendum to challenge property tax decisions.
The measure was moved to the Senate debate calendar by a 10-7 vote, with Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center, joining Democrats in opposing the measure.
Committee chairman Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, said the bill was designed to rein in local property tax increases while providing some exemptions to aid growing communities in meeting service demands.
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, pushed unsuccessfully to hold off for a year to give a study panel time to assess Iowa’s complex property tax system and come up with research-based solutions.
“I think the law of unintended consequences could run rampant with this bill,” said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames. “It’s not ready for prime time.”
LAND SALES: A bill that would prohibit private buyers from using a state low-interest loan program to buy farmland passed the House on a party-line vote.
Supporters of the proposal say individuals or groups who use loans financed by the State Revolving Fund have an unfair advantage over farmers in land auctions, and that the legislation would level the playing field.
Opponents express concern the proposal would hamper the efforts of environmental groups to buy land for conservation purposes.
The proposal was amended during House debate to allow projects designed to improve Iowa’s water quality to continue to use the revolving loan fund.
Senate File 548 passed the House, 52-44, with all Republicans supporting and all Democrats opposing.
The bill previously passed the Senate, but because it was amended in the House, it must go back to the Senate for approval again.
Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said Senate leaders were involved with the changes, and he expects majority Senate Republicans to support the amended bill and send it to the governor.
“This bill, when you boil it right down, is a bill about fairness,” Sexton said.
-Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau